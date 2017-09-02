Boise State pulls away late, down Trojans on road

Keep up with all the action from the kickoff of the 2017 season as Alabama takes on Florida State in Atlanta.More >>
Keep up with all the action from the kickoff of the 2017 season as Alabama takes on Florida State in Atlanta.More >>
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, traditionally the home of the Atlanta Falcons, is the site of the Alabama-Florida State game Saturday night, which is being billed as the greatest college football match-up to begin the season. WSFA 12 News got the "grand tour" of the $1.6 billion stadium Friday.More >>
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, traditionally the home of the Atlanta Falcons, is the site of the Alabama-Florida State game Saturday night, which is being billed as the greatest college football match-up to begin the season. WSFA 12 News got the "grand tour" of the $1.6 billion stadium Friday.More >>
Many people in Alabama have ties to the areas of Texas affected by flooding and are deeply moved by what they are seeing.More >>
Many people in Alabama have ties to the areas of Texas affected by flooding and are deeply moved by what they are seeing.More >>
Keep up with all the action from the kickoff of the 2017 season as Auburn takes on Georgia Southern.More >>
Keep up with all the action from the kickoff of the 2017 season as Auburn takes on Georgia Southern.More >>
College sports are all about rivalries, but the devastation of Hurricane Harvey has brought several coaches and university athletic departments together in an effort to help Houston residents.More >>
College sports are all about rivalries, but the devastation of Hurricane Harvey has brought several coaches and university athletic departments together in an effort to help Houston residents.More >>
Auburn running back Kam Martin tweeted Wednesday morning asking for prayers for his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.More >>
Auburn running back Kam Martin tweeted Wednesday morning asking for prayers for his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.More >>
Gus Malzahn led Auburn's first game week press conference of the 2017 season ahead of the Georgia Southern game Saturday at 6:30 p.m.More >>
Gus Malzahn led Auburn's first game week press conference of the 2017 season ahead of the Georgia Southern game Saturday at 6:30 p.m.More >>
The Trojans' attempt at rebuilding the wall was halted in Boise, Idaho, Saturday as Troy (0-1) fell on the road 24-13 to Boise State (1-0).More >>
The Trojans' attempt at rebuilding the wall was halted in Boise, Idaho, Saturday as Troy (0-1) fell on the road 24-13 to Boise State (1-0).More >>
A week after lighting up the scoreboard with 63 points, Faulkner couldn't score enough Saturday as they fell to Georgetown 40-39.More >>
A week after lighting up the scoreboard with 63 points, Faulkner couldn't score enough Saturday as they fell to Georgetown 40-39.More >>
USA Today has this game ranked as the seventh best game of week one, but watching these two teams play last season, that might be a low ranking.More >>
USA Today has this game ranked as the seventh best game of week one, but watching these two teams play last season, that might be a low ranking.More >>
ASU Stadium will be packed on Saturday night!More >>
ASU Stadium will be packed on Saturday night!More >>
The 2017 season gets underway for the Huntingdon Hawks when they welcome in Guilford College on Saturday.More >>
The 2017 season gets underway for the Huntingdon Hawks when they welcome in Guilford College on Saturday.More >>
It took 1,007 days, countless protests and fundraisers but the UAB football program finally returned to action Saturday, and the Blazers made the most of it.More >>
It took 1,007 days, countless protests and fundraisers but the UAB football program finally returned to action Saturday, and the Blazers made the most of it.More >>
It's a bold promise to make considering he lost the use of his legs in a car wreck in 2007.More >>
It's a bold promise to make considering he lost the use of his legs in a car wreck in 2007.More >>
Keep up with all the action from the kickoff of the 2017 season as Auburn takes on Georgia Southern.More >>
Keep up with all the action from the kickoff of the 2017 season as Auburn takes on Georgia Southern.More >>
The Trojans' attempt at rebuilding the wall was halted in Boise, Idaho, Saturday as Troy (0-1) fell on the road 24-13 to Boise State (1-0).More >>
The Trojans' attempt at rebuilding the wall was halted in Boise, Idaho, Saturday as Troy (0-1) fell on the road 24-13 to Boise State (1-0).More >>
A week after lighting up the scoreboard with 63 points, Faulkner couldn't score enough Saturday as they fell to Georgetown 40-39.More >>
A week after lighting up the scoreboard with 63 points, Faulkner couldn't score enough Saturday as they fell to Georgetown 40-39.More >>