Boise State pulls away late, down Trojans on road

The Trojans' attempt at rebuilding the wall was halted in Boise, Idaho, Saturday as Troy (0-1) fell on the road 24-13 to Boise State (1-0).

A low-scoring game for most of the contest, Troy just couldn't piece it together offensively, scoring zero offensive touchdowns.

Boise State opened their season with a bang, scoring before even having possessed the ball on offense. The Broncos returned a punt to 81 yards to the endzone to open the scoring. Troy only managed 95 yards of offense in the first half, but a field goal by Bratcher Underwood, and a Blace Brown interception returned for a touchdown kept the Trojans within 7 points at the break.

The Trojan defense stood strong, forcing two turnovers, but the offense struggled in its season debut.

Troy looked to gain momentum late in the third quarter driving down the field when a tipped ball was hauled in by Deondre Douglas. Douglas, racing towards the endzone, had the ball stripped but officials initially ruled it a touchdown bringing the Trojans an extra-point within tying the game. After review, officials determined Douglas lost the ball before crossing the plane, and fumbled it into the endzone for a touchback.

That was the game-defining play for Troy, as they were unable to recover in the fourth quarter.

A Bratcher Underwood field goal brought the Trojans to within 4, at 17-13, and a strong defensive stand on Boise State's drive forced a turnover on downs. However, a Brandon Silvers interception gave the ball right back to the Broncos with just over 7 minutes to go. Boise State used a power running game, and crucial third down conversions to milk the clock, and eventually sealed the deal with a touchdown pass with 2:12 remaining.

With one final breath, the Trojans were stopped before they got a chance to start. A strip-sack on Brandon Silvers turned both the ball and game over to the Broncos.

Troy will welcome the Alabama State Hornets into Veterans Memorial Stadium next Saturday.

