Alabama State falls at home to Tuskegee

The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked...More >>
It’s common practice to see bigger schools begin their seasons with an easy win over smaller schools. Alabama opted for something different this season.More >>
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, traditionally the home of the Atlanta Falcons, is the site of the Alabama-Florida State game Saturday night, which is being billed as the greatest college football match-up to begin the season. WSFA 12 News got the "grand tour" of the $1.6 billion stadium Friday.More >>
Many people in Alabama have ties to the areas of Texas affected by flooding and are deeply moved by what they are seeing.More >>
Auburn (1-0) opened up strong against Georgia Southern (0-1) and never looked back, cruising to a 41-7 victory at Jordan-Hare Saturday night.More >>
Keep up with all the action from the kickoff of the 2017 season as Auburn takes on Georgia Southern.More >>
College sports are all about rivalries, but the devastation of Hurricane Harvey has brought several coaches and university athletic departments together in an effort to help Houston residents.More >>
Auburn running back Kam Martin tweeted Wednesday morning asking for prayers for his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.More >>
Alabama State (0-1) fell at home to Tuskegee (1-0) 14-6 after being within a touchdown for most of the game. Tuskegee took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Jamarcus Ezell to Peyton Ramzy.More >>
Huntingdon College faced Guilford College at home Saturday afternoon but failed to win the first game of their season.More >>
The Trojans' attempt at rebuilding the wall was halted in Boise, Idaho, Saturday as Troy (0-1) fell on the road 24-13 to Boise State (1-0).More >>
A week after lighting up the scoreboard with 63 points, Faulkner couldn't score enough Saturday as they fell to Georgetown 40-39.More >>
USA Today has this game ranked as the seventh best game of week one, but watching these two teams play last season, that might be a low ranking.More >>
It’s common practice to see bigger schools begin their seasons with an easy win over smaller schools. Alabama opted for something different this season.More >>
It took 1,007 days, countless protests and fundraisers but the UAB football program finally returned to action Saturday, and the Blazers made the most of it.More >>
It's a bold promise to make considering he lost the use of his legs in a car wreck in 2007.More >>
Alabama State (0-1) fell at home to Tuskegee (1-0) 14-6 after being within a touchdown for most of the game. Tuskegee took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Jamarcus Ezell to Peyton Ramzy.More >>
Auburn (1-0) opened up strong against Georgia Southern (0-1) and never looked back, cruising to a 41-7 victory at Jordan-Hare Saturday night.More >>
