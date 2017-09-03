Alabama State falls at home to Tuskegee

Alabama State scored late in Saturday's Labor Day Classic game against Tuskegee, but it wasn't enough for the Hornets to overcome their 14-0 deficit.

Alabama State (0-1) fell at home to Tuskegee (1-0) 14-6 after being within a touchdown for most of the game. Tuskegee took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Jamarcus Ezell to Peyton Ramzy.

Tuskegee wouldn't score again until the fourth quarter, an interception by the Wildcats' Jonah McCutheon returned for a touchdown, was all the scoring Tuskegee needed. Alabama State attempted a comeback after scoring with 1:16 left in the game.

Kobie Jones hooked up with Alex Anderson for 3 yards and a touchdown to close the game to 14-6, but the Hornets missed the extra point, and ultimately a chance at victory.

Alabama State will be on the road next Saturday taking on Troy in an inner-state showdown, a 5 p.m. kick. Tuskegee will be at home taking on Albany State at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.