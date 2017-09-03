Vernon: Tracking our next storm system & Hurricane Irma

TODAY: If you enjoyed the weather yesterday, you're in luck. Our sunny, warm weather is stuck on repeat today so break our the sunglasses! Highs this afternoon will peak near 90 degrees. A few clouds will grow in but skies will remain mostly sunny.

Mostly clear skies will continue tonight as we move into another comfortably cool setting in the mid to upper 60s.

LABOR DAY: A weak area of low pressure over the eastern Gulf will provide a small rain chance Monday. We're not expecting widespread rainfall so no need to cancel any Labor Day cookouts. But you do need to make sure to take action if necessary. We'll likely see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the day. Temperatures will be near average in the upper 80s for a daytime high. Isolated showers will have the best chance to fire up during the afternoon over areas along and south of I-85. Any showers that do develop will likely lose steam by sunset and then we're back in a calm and dry setting ahead of our next storm system.

NEXT STORM SYSTEM: A cold front will begin to impact Alabama Tuesday evening. This cold front will not only bring storms to the area but cool air as well. We'll deal with a few showers and storms during the back half of Tuesday, but the bulk of the rain associated with this front will come Wednesday. The good news is this front doesn't pose a big risk in regards to severe weather.

By Thursday the front will have fully passed through the state and cool, dry air will quickly fall in place. This will provide a much cooler setting for the second half of the workweek. Highs Thursday, Friday and Saturday will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s. Nighttime lows will plummet into the low 60s and possibly upper 50s in more northern locations. High pressure will build in during this time ensuring sunny, rain-free conditions in Thursday through Sunday.

IRMA: Hurricane Irma has strengthen back to a category 3 storm and is expected to become possibly by Tuesday morning. Forecast models show the entire east coast of the U.S. should watch Irma closely. But the forecast can and will change over the next coming days so ALL OF US should remain weather aware.

It's still too early for ANYONE to accurately forecast where exactly Irma will impact here in the U.S. There's a chance Irma doesn't impact the U.S. at all. But for now stay connected as we continue to push out updates!

