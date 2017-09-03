Man dies in Chilton County crash

A Montevallo man is dead after a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at 3:45 a.m. on Interstate 65 near the 218 mile marker, about a mile south of Jemison. Mario Contreras, 31, was driving a 2000 Ford Expedition when it went into the median before hitting a guardrail and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

