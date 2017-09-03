Man dies in Chilton County crash

The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
Sunday, the Coast Guard suspended it's search for two boaters reported missing near Oak Island last Saturday.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
Dunkin' Donuts is offering a Free Classic Donut to customers who pay with a DD Perks card at various locations in the state after the victories of the University of Alabama and Auburn University football teams Saturday night.More >>
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked...More >>
The nuclear test is the North's first since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January.More >>
The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead.More >>
Auto industry experts say most cars, trucks and SUVs damaged by Harvey floodwaters can't be fixed.More >>
