Dunkin' Donuts offering free donut after Tide or Tigers win

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Dunkin' Donuts is offering a Free Classic Donut to customers who pay with a DD Perks card at various locations in the state after the victories of the University of Alabama and Auburn University football teams Saturday night. 

The offer is available only to DD Perks Rewards Program members with an enrolled card. Fans can enroll in the program here

The participating locations are:

  • Auburn (only Tigers Win, You Win offered)
  • Birmingham 
  • Dothan
  • Huntsville
  • Montgomery

The free donut will be offered throughout the season the day after a win by either the Tide or Tigers. 

