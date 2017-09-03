AAA Alabama: Increased gas prices won't affect Labor Day travel

Labor Day marks the end of the summer, and for many, that means squeezing in a last-minute vacation, but with the recent increase in gas prices, how many people will be on the roads?

Clay Ingram, a spokesperson for AAA Alabama said even though gas prices are higher than usual right now, which is a result of Hurricane Harvey, they won’t impact the number of people on the roads.

"For most everybody, their overall gas expenses are a relatively small portion of their overall expense, so to see a 10, 15, 20 dollar increase in that total gasoline cost is not going to be a deal breaker for most people. So, the vast majority of everybody that was planning to travel is likely going to travel anyway,” said Ingram.

According to Ingram, right now, most gas stations are trying to keep their prices as low as possible.

"You just have to pay attention to the gas price signs that are out there, because most of the gas stations are trying to keep their prices as low as possible during this unfortunate situation, but there are a few that are trying to take advantage of it by marking their prices up a good bit higher,” Ingram said.

Ingram considers Labor Day to be in the top five for busiest holidays.

"Compared to Christmas, Thanksgiving, Fourth of July, it's a little bit behind those guys, maybe even a little bit behind Memorial Day, but you know it's top five,” said Ingram. “Especially when you factor in the football games and things like that here in the southeast, it really causes the traffic levels to jump up."

So it’s important to keep your focus on the road at all times.

"The best thing you can do is have somebody else in the vehicle handle all the other duties, whether it's answering the phone, reading a map, changing the radio station, dealing with the kids, whatever it might be, let somebody else in the car deal with that so that the driver can stay focused. It's really important when we have high congestion levels like this," said Ingram.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.