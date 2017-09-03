Auburn residents making complaints involving occupancy rule

Auburn residents recently received a friendly reminder.

City officials sent out letters reminding residents of the single family occupancy rule. The rule states that up to three unrelated people can live in areas that are affected by the ordinance.

City officials say the reminder was sent out after receiving numerous citizen complaints.

"We have been getting a lot of complaints from people in those zones about mainly students that are having about five or six students in a building; in a house that isn't set up for that. And so as we get those complaints, we look into it and we thought it was a good idea to send reminders out to residents," says Auburn City Manager Jim Buston.

City officials say the letter was also sent out to real estate agents as a reminder as they rent houses to students.

If anyone does want to file a complaint about someone breaking the single family occupancy rule, contact the city of Auburn's planning department.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.