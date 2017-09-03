Tigers' defense dominates in win

It was the debut the Auburn Tigers have been waiting for. The debut of new quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham had a solid first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium throwing for 185 yards and two scores.

However, the bright spot on the day belonged to the defense. The Auburn defense held the Georgia Southern offense to just 78 total yards on Saturday.

"We have really great coaching," said linebacker Tre Williams. "Ever since the first day of camp, they drill that into us. Nobody's going to run the ball, nobody's going to pass the ball on us."

"We had some big-time sacks and just really harassed the quarterback all night,"'said head coach Gus Malzahn. "I think our guys were flying around and they did a really great job upfront."

One of the guys who impressed Malzahn was junior Jeff Holland.

Holland took over for Auburn great Carl Lawson, who is now in the NFL, and didn't disappoint in his first game of the 2017 season. He finished with five tackles, two for a loss, and one sack.

"I know I had a lot of big shoes to fill," said Holland. "I just work hard every day. I know my coaches are going to do everything they can to help me be successful out on the field."

"He's really taken ownership at that position," said Malzahn. "He had a really good spring. He's had a really good fall camp. You can tell he's just played a different level right now."

The goal now for the Tigers, get better and get ready for Clemson.

"We just have to go back to practice and clean up the things we did wrong," said Holland. "Just watch a lot of film and prepare for them."

"There are still a few times within the game that we kind of let up a little bit and that's just something that we have to finish drives better," said Williams.

It will be the Tigers vs the Tigers in Death Valley on Sept. 9. The WSFA 12 Sports team will be there to bring you all the coverage.

