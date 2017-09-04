Eric: Cold front coming; eyes on Irma

There's no shortage of weather headlines to track as we open our new workweek. The Labor Day forecast looks wonderful with generally quiet weather affecting the state of Alabama. A Fall-like air mass will arrive with the passage of a cold front late Tuesday night. This will allow cooler air to spill into Alabama for the second half of the week. Meanwhile, major Hurricane Irma continues to track westward and could start to impact parts of the SE United States as early as the weekend...

TODAY: No issues to report. Humidity is down and morning temperatures have fallen into the 60s across much of the area. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to around 90. So it's hot enough to jump in the pool. But without the humidity, it's comfortable enough to enjoy an afternoon without feeling like you're going to melt. Seems like a nice balance to me. Rain chances will remain very low to the tune of 10 percent.

HERE COMES FALL! A late Summer cold front will approach the area late Tuesday night. Ahead of the front, a line of showers and thunderstorms will develop and give us a shot of wet weather into the night. Severe weather with this front appears unlikely.

A Fall-like air mass will envelop the area by Wednesday. Areas north of 80/85 could struggle to get out of the 70s for highs Wednesday. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s & some might even find a light jacket necessary by Thursday morning at the bus stop. The second half of the week will be sparkling with clear air and very comfortable temperatures for late Summer. Woohoo!

HURRICANE IRMA: CAT 3 Irma is a major Hurricane in the Atlantic with a well-defined structure this morning. It sure looks like it gearing up for some intensification, and the official forecast does in fact call for a bump to CAT 4 status. There have been no land interactions with Irma yet, but it is soon to impact places like Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos and possible Cuba & the Bahamas later this week.

So where does Irma go from there? That's a great question, and one we're no closer to answering this morning as models remain spread on possible options. There have been a few notable trends to highlight this morning. The GFS has been on an aggressive westward trend over the last 24 hours. At face value, the GFS seems to think the eastern Gulf & Florida are the very much realistic destinations. That's a scary prospect and one we're certainly watching with great interest.

The European, on the other hand, continues to favor a track that places Florida in the westernmost range of options with a northward curve up the Atlantic the most likely scenario. That's a dangerous path for the eastern seaboard, but a recurve would also be plausible...and very much the best-case-scenario.

I've included the latest spaghetti plots from the European for reference.

So where does that leave us? Here's where my head is at this morning. History tells us that many (not all, but many) strong hurricanes on a similar track have a hard time getting into the Gulf of Mexico. An eventual northward curve is a typical outcome keeping things Atlantic-based. I tend to lean more heavily toward the European which favors this solution. It's still a rough solution from Florida to the East coast. But it's a much easier one for us to digest as we'd be spared significant impacts locally. The GFS, to me, remains hard to buy into. But it cannot be ignored and interests in the eastern Gulf should continue to remain vigilant with updated forecasts. Gun to my head, my greatest concern stretches from the east side of Florida to the east coast. But changes are likely in the coming days.

Impacts could start to be felt in south Florida as early as the end of the week. The weekend would be the time to watch should Irma continue on a path that puts Florida in it's sights. I operate on a "better safe than sorry" mentality when it comes to hurricanes. If you have friends/family in Florida, I think it would be wise to start making preparations now. Hope for the best, but plan for the worst. The odds of SOME U.S. impacts are increasing but are far from being set in stone. I encourage all interests from the eastern Gulf to Florida to the east coast to continue to monitor the latest trends that WILL change as models ingest fresh data and congeal on a solution.

In the meantime, we'll enjoy our first real taste of Fall.

