Watch Live: U.N. Security Council Holds Meeting About North Korea

Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
A weekend Facebook post has people in Lubbock and the surrounding areas outraged at the apparent mistreatment of a dog. Now, Lubbock police are involved.More >>
A weekend Facebook post has people in Lubbock and the surrounding areas outraged at the apparent mistreatment of a dog. Now, Lubbock police are involved.More >>
North Korea is "deliberately undermining regional peace and stability," the council said, reiterating demands for the country to halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.More >>
North Korea is "deliberately undermining regional peace and stability," the council said, reiterating demands for the country to halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.More >>
In a statement Thursday, federal and state environmental officials said their primary concerns were the availability of healthy drinking water and "ensuring wastewater systems are being monitored, tested for safety and managed appropriately."More >>
In a statement Thursday, federal and state environmental officials said their primary concerns were the availability of healthy drinking water and "ensuring wastewater systems are being monitored, tested for safety and managed appropriately."More >>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he expects the Environmental Protection Agency "to get on top" of the threat of possible water contamination after an Associated Press report of highly toxic waste sites flooded in the...More >>
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he expects the Environmental Protection Agency "to get on top" of the threat of possible water contamination after an Associated Press report of highly toxic waste sites flooded in the Houston area.More >>