MPS tackling bus driver shortage, eyes smaller class sizes

The man at the helm of Montgomery Public Schools is pushing for improvements across the board, including better discipline, training and programs, as well as smaller class sizes and more teachers.

Chief Education Officer Dr. Reginald Eggleston says MPS has had a good start to the year, but added there's a great deal of work ahead for the school system.



Eggleston started May 1 and is overseeing the state intervention of MPS after 27 schools, about half the system, were deemed failing.

He provided city leaders with an update on the new school year and plans for the future Thursday during a press briefing with Mayor Todd Strange.

Eggleston revealed that MPS is streamlining the central office.

“When you have a tight budget, you want to make sure that you're using all of your resources to the best of your ability. So we began to look at the very top making sure that from a district office standpoint, we have all of the right positions in place so that we can push down the support and services that are needed in our schools,” he said.

Additionally, MPS started to look at their budget and set their priorities and goals. All of that will be discussed during a number of community meetings in September and October as the school system develops their five-year strategic plan.

The city is looking for public involvement in the process.

“We want to hear the community's voice and find out what's most important to our stakeholders and be able to include that within our strategic plan so that we can take the appropriate action steps to address the deficits that exist within our schools,” Eggleston stated.

The overall strategic plan for MPS expires this year. An interim plan has been implemented, but in the spring, MPS is looking to roll out a new five-year plan.

Board members will be chairing different committees and community members will be asked to serve on the committees in order to create the right goals and action steps in order to be accountable.

“We want to make sure that we're holding everyone from the top down, including myself, accountable for the actions we take and how we utilize the resources we have in our reach,” Eggleston told Montgomery officials.

One of the biggest goals across the entire school system is improving discipline and creating the best culture and climate so students can perform and eliminate misbehavior, he explained.

MPS is reevaluating all of its traditional high schools in order to make sure that they have quality programs and are on par with the renowned magnet schools.

“There seems to be a strong emphasis on magnet schools only because people doubt the education they can receive in one of our traditional schools. What we want to do is try to put quality programs in all of the traditional schools that are equal to what someone would receive in a magnet school so that parents don't feel desperate or feel like, 'If I don't get this, I don't know what else I'm going to do.' We want to eliminate that feeling as well,” Eggleston said.

The first two weeks of schools have been a very smooth opening, he added, but there are transportation challenges MPS is working to address.

“We need to hire some additional bus drivers. I think we're about 41-47 bus drivers less than what we had last year. We're out recruiting individuals to assist us with that. We have our bus drivers doing two, sometimes three routes to make sure our children are on time to school,” Eggleston revealed.

He also wants to put more teachers in the schools to eliminate a high student to teacher ratio to create the right conditions for success and reduce distractions.

MPS has 30,000 students in 58 schools and this year, the mayor says it appears enrollment is up.

“We will end up this year with more students in our school system which I think sends a really good signal because people are coming back into public education with the hope that things are going to change,” Mayor Strange said.

When it comes to the budget, Eggleston says MPS is reworking priorities by reassessing how money was spent in the past and getting data about what funds have been used for. Current funding has been redirected to a different set of goals and money is being put towards three to four things to focus on this year.

“We pushed the others aside because we cannot do everything well and we don't have enough funds in order to do it all. Will we need to come to the public at some point in time and talk about additional funds? Absolutely. At this present moment, we want to demonstrate that we're doing the right things with the funds that we currently have, produce some wins, show everyone that we're making improvements,” Eggleston stated.

The school system is looking at more professional development and training for teachers, administrators, and central office and has set goals on class size.

“We're trying to have no more than 25-30 students per class at the middle and high school level. If we can reduce that even more, we will. We want 18-22 in elementary school classes,” Eggleston said.

Every day, officials can look at real time data that shows how many students are in each classroom to gauge that.

“I think he's doing a lot of the right things with the team he's put together along with the state superintendent,” Mayor Strange said about Eggleston. “He's not trying to tackle everything and that's really a good business strategy. Let's talk about the criticalities and what's going to make the biggest difference, the biggest bang for our buck. Reducing class sizes is important, as well as getting the right principals and teachers in place.”

“He's looking at it in a holistic fashion, trying to do the things that are going to make a difference to educate our kids,” the mayor added.

MPS has a link on its website, asking community members to take a few minutes to review their plan summary and take a survey about their strategic plan.

“We need your feedback on the goals. In the spring there will be community meetings as we look to expand the plan through 2022. Your feedback now will help us plan for this year and beyond,” the page states.

To take the survey, click here.

A networking night has been set for Sept. 11 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Capitol Heights Middle School. Montgomery citizens are asked to share their expectations, concerns and resources with our school leaders and neighborhood leadership.

