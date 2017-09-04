Dothan candidates making final push before run-off

The city of Dothan is preparing for a run-off election for the District 2 City Commissioner seat.

The run-off is between Janasky Fleming and Jemmie Watford Jr. The position is currently held by long-time commissioner Amos Newsome. Newsome ran for re-election, Janasky led the municipal election with 44 percent of votes to Watford's 24 percent.

Opponents agree two big issues facing the district include job development and addressing the community's utilities concerns.

"I know it's a lot that's been said about the bills and the light bills, but the people in District 2 really want to pay their bills. Those who do pay their bills are appreciative of it. Those that struggle want to. Those who live in District 2 don't want to avoid their responsibilities. We want to get someone in leadership to help them figure out exactly what goes on and see if we can move forward," said Fleming.

"We deal with one of the lowest income communities in Dothan. One of the things we need to make sure of is that we have someone in the position who will advocate for the unique specific details that deal with that type of district - like the utilities, jobs, education. We need to be informed of what our rights are as constituents of the district and the city of Dothan," said Watford.

Watford wouldn't give too many details, but did say he is in talks with a local businessman and the chamber of commerce to bring roughly 80 jobs to Dothan. No word on the company or a timeline.

Fleming says his campaign strategy relied heavily on communication with people in the community and says that would continue if elected.

"I would reach out to all parts of the district. Talk with the leadership at Hawk-Houston Boys and Girls Club. I would talk with the leadership at the medical center. District 2 houses the largest employer in the city of Dothan. With ACOM being built in District 2 there are some job opportunities that can come from that. And also sit down with the local citizens of the Wiregrass," said Fleming.

"The first thing I'd want to do is sit down with the city manager and the mayor and see what we can do to overturn that utility bill agreement. It's putting a very large financial strain on my constituents from low income families to families that have a single income or fixed income. It's very difficult for them to make the decision to buy medicine or pay their utilities," said Watford.

According to Watford, there are over 5,000 registered voters in District 2, but only 850 people voted in the municipal election. He says he's spending the final week before the election pushing people to the polls.

"I promised people that they would see me out knocking on doors and reminding people to vote. We want to get people engaged in the process of their franchise right to vote," Watford said.

Fleming says he'll spend the last few days before the election talking and giving back.

"This last week I've really been visiting neighborhoods, and starting a relief effort or piggy backing off of the relief effort in Houston. I've also been in touch with a couple of District 2 non-profits that we're going to donate to at an event we're having Thursday. I've just been getting out to see what the constituents of District 2 are looking for in a commissioner," said Fleming.

The election is set for Tuesday, Sept. 12. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

