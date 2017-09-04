Trojans upset after loss to Boise State

This was not the way the Troy Trojans wanted to start the 2017 season with a 24-13 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

Here we are two days later, and head coach Neal Brown is still feeling the stings of that loss.

"I’m not over it, I won’t be over it on Saturday," said Brown. "Some coaches get up here and say, 'It’s over, we’ve got to turn the page,' but I’m not turning the page."

It seems as if Coach Brown isn't the only Trojan who's upset after Saturday's loss.

"Losing is always not fine," said safety Melvin Tyus. "I'm not ok. I'm pretty sure the team is not ok with just almost winning."

"I really think that game could've been the other way just with a couple of plays," said defensive back Blace Brown. "We can just really learn from it and really take it out on Alabama State and see what we can learn from there."

The Trojans now have to face an Alabama State team who is equally upset coming of a 14-6 loss to Tuskegee on Saturday.

"I think they’re going to come in here and play with a lot of energy," said Brown. "I don’t think they’re real pleased with how their first game went either. So I think it’s going to be a good football game and a really good atmosphere for the fans."

The Trojans and the Hornets will hit the field on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m.

