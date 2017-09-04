Amanda: Cooler Forecast For Alabama & Updated Irma Information

Hope you enjoyed your holiday weekend!! Many of us saw a ton of sunshine and mostly dry conditions today, but as we head back to the reality and start a new workweek we will be keeping our eyes on a few different headlines. Some of those include watching for a better chance of rain, then some much cooler temperatures and then finally a major Hurricane...

Tonight: We're quiet this evening with no major shower/storm activity to track and only a few clouds. Overnight lows drop back into the upper 60s, which is pretty seasonable for this time of year.

Next Weather Maker: We see cold fronts move through Alabama all the time, but the next boundary that pushes into our state will not only bring rain coverage up for a day or so, but it will also knock down the temperatures a good bit later in the week. Not all boundaries are created equal... this one that moves through Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night will be classified as more of an anafront (translation: the formation of any rain will likely happen near or behind the boundary instead of popping up near or ahead of the front).

Coverage for our Tuesday is near 30% but will grow as we head through the evening and overnight; a few linger showers are likely in south Alabama for Wednesday.

Taste of Fall?: The rain stops, clouds clear and drier air filters on into the state. Because all of those ingredients are coming together at the same time, we are going to get our first preview of what Fall in Alabama feels like by Thursday. Highs will remain below average in the low 80s through the remainder of the workweek while overnight lows are back into the 50s - yes, we said 50s!!

Updated Irma Information: As of just a few hours ago, Hurricane Irma has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm. This major hurricane continues to be an impressive system to watch on satellite imagery; the eye has become a little bit smaller in size and clouds have started to fill in which could be signs of the what is called the eyewall replacement process...

Here are a few key messages the National Hurricane Center wants to portray with Irma:

"Irma is expected to affect the northeastern Leeward Islands a dangerous major hurricane, accompanied by life-threatening wind, storm surge, and rainfall impacts. Hurricane warnings are in effect for portions of the Leeward Islands.

There is an increasing chance of seeing some impacts from Irma in the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys later this week and this weekend. Otherwise, it is still too early to determine what direct impacts Irma might have on the continental United States. However, everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place."

Keep checking back with the WSFA First Alert weather team for updates on Hurricane Irma as the track and forecast will likely be tweak over the next couple of days.