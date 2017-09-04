Health concerns over drinking bottled water left in hot cars addressed

Does drinking a bottled water left in a car cause health problems? Sheryl Crow thinks so.

Crow made headlines when she went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and claimed that her breast cancer was caused by drinking water from a plastic bottle she'd left in her car. However, doctors say that’s not the case.

“I don’t know how she would get it in a large enough amount to cause breast cancer,” said Dr. Kidd from AFC PriMed Urgent/Family Care in EastChase.

Not only that, but messages have been circulating online, warning consumers not to drink bottled water that has been left in a car.

“There have been studies saying yes it’s harmful, and some saying no it’s not coming out in an amount that’s enough to harm you,” said Kidd.

Supposedly the heat from the car causes cancer-producing toxins to leak from the plastic into the water. The toxins can be harmful if the Bisphenol A. used to make certain plastics leaks.

“If that BPA leaked into your water, which may have a higher likelihood if it’s in a hot car, then it could cause problems,” said Kidd.

She said that the threat of any health problems from drinking a bottled water you found in your car is minimal.

“It’s a very minimal threat, but I’m not saying to not pay attention to it. I would say don’t leave the water bottles in the car, but you may just want to avoid those, that type of bottle in the first place and just use ones that are BPA free,” Kidd said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, some research has shown that BPA can get into beverages from containers that are produced with BPA. However, the Food and Drug Administration said that BPA is safe at low levels, like in plastic water bottles.

