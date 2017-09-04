Health concerns over drinking bottled water left in hot cars addressed

Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.More >>
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
North Korea is "deliberately undermining regional peace and stability," the council said, reiterating demands for the country to halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.More >>
North Korea is "deliberately undermining regional peace and stability," the council said, reiterating demands for the country to halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>