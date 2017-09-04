Pair of Eagles land on Mid-South Conference POTW list

Despite a loss on Saturday, two Faulkner Eagles were still honored by the Mid-South Conference as the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.

Eagles defensive back Ryan Lee was selected as the MSC Defensive Player of the Week, after a six tackle performance in Faulkner's 40-39 overtime loss to Georgetown on Saturday.The junior from Batesville, Mississippi, also recorded two sacks and an interception to go along with his six tackles.

On the other side of the ball senior wide receiver Alex Pina-Rhoden hauled in five catches for 98 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday. This performance was good enough to ear the Faulkner wideout MSC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Of his three touchdown receptions, one was a 49-yarder from quarterback Nate Nicholas in the second quarter.

Pina-Rohden's three touchdown receptions are good enough for fourth in the conference while Lee's two sacks puts him in a tie for the lead on the young season.

Faulkner hits the field again Saturday, taking on No. 3 Reindhart University at Billy D. Hilyer Stadium at 1:30 p.m.

