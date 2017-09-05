For those who have never had to worry about when, or where we will eat our next meal, it's hard to imagine what it feels like to be hungry. In the United States, 42 million people struggle to get enough to eat.

The term is food insecure. The Montgomery Area Food Bank's service area covers 35 Alabama counties. in that area, one in five people have wondered where or when their next meals would come at some point over the last year.

In an effort to raise awareness and work towards making sure everyone has enough to eat, September is designated Hunger Action Month.

The goal of Hunger Action Month is to encourage more people to be a part of the fight against hunger, whether it's by advocating and raising awareness, making donations, or volunteering. This year, Hunger Action Month is focusing on how going hungry limits people, it's hoping to have a major presence on social media this month.

The Feeding America organization is asking us to write on a plate either: When I'm Hungry I Can't ___, or To Fight Hunger I Can ___, fill in the blank, then post a picture with the hashtag #HungerActionMonth.

This is the 10th annual Hunger Action Month. It's sponsored by the Feeding America Network, which is comprised of more than 200 food banks across the country.

