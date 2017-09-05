September is designated Hunger Action Month

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.More >>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
Extremely dangerous Hurricane Irma has reached Category 5 strength as it nears the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Extremely dangerous Hurricane Irma has reached Category 5 strength as it nears the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
For those who have never had to worry about when, or where we will eat our next meal, it's hard to imagine what it feels like to be hungry. In the United States, 42 million people struggle to get enoughMore >>
For those who have never had to worry about when, or where we will eat our next meal, it's hard to imagine what it feels like to be hungry. In the United States, 42 million people struggle to get enough to eat. The term is "food insecure". The Montgomery Area Food Bank's service area covers 35 Alabama counties. in that area, 1 in 5 people have wondered where or when their next meals would coMore >>
Birmingham police are investigating an early morning shooting that also involves a train.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating an early morning shooting that also involves a train.More >>