Watch Live: Sessions Announces Fate of DACA Immigration Program 11 a.m.

Watch Live: Sessions Announces Fate of DACA Immigration Program

During this NBC News Special Report, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

