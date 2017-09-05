Eric: Irma now a Cat 5; Cold front moves in tonight

The talk of the weather community this morning surrounds the upgrade to CAT 5 status of Irma. Max sustained winds are now at an incredible 175 mph, making it the strongest Atlantic hurricane in a decade. And there could be room for more strengthening. In the meantime, a late Summer cold front will dive southward into Alabama later today, bringing a chance of storms and much cooler air by tomorrow...

LATEST ON IRMA: It's a rare event for a hurricane to get as strong as Irma is. Hurricane Hunters confirmed the data necessary to increase the winds to 175 in this morning's update. Irma is located in an environment of warm water and low shear, a combination that has allowed for such growth.

The satellite presentation of Irma is incredible with a large, symmetric eye and well-defined outflow. It has that buzz saw look that only the most intense hurricanes get. Small fluctuations in intensity are possible as Irma undergoes eyewall replacement cycles. However, it is unlikely the now CAT 5 Irma will see any significant changes from monster status in the short term. It's a scary storm no matter how you slice it.

In the near term, Irma will affect the northeastern Leeward Islands before moving on to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tomorrow. Later this week, it targets Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and Cuba.

All eyes are on where Irma goes from there. The official forecast track places south Florida in the 'cone of uncertainty'. Remember, these official outlooks only go our 5 days. That takes us into early Sunday. Much of Irma's impacts will fall around and beyond that 5-day window.

Ensemble guidance continues to suggest that the general WNW motion of Irma will take a hard right turn to the north around or just after day 5. There is the good consensus this morning that Irma will either move closer to or directly strike south Florida before moving northward through the state. Florida is skinny west to east, so only small fluctuations in the track will have a huge impact on what Florida sees. This track is the smart money based on current data.

However...not all models agree on this solution. The evolution of a shortwave trough across the SE United States will very much play into how hard or how quickly Irma makes that aforementioned right turn. A faster turn to the north would steer Irma up the east coast on the Atlantic side. This is still an option on the table, but it appears the odds on this solution have dropped some. There is also a path that carries Irma in the Gulf in some capacity. Models have continued to trend slightly westward, and it is important to acknowledge this scenario is not impossible. It is equally important to acknowledge that a Gulf solution remains unlikely, with a track into Florida appearing to be the most likely future at the moment. There are still enough ensemble members from the European suggesting a Gulf track to make me nervous, no matter how low those odds may be.

It is important that residents of Florida start prepping for Irma. It appears very unlikely that south Florida will be spared at least some impacts, which could range from moderate to catastrophic depending on the exact track. Residents from the northern Gulf to the East coast should continue to monitor trends just in case further shift in expected track occur. I'll caution you with this...powerful hurricanes have a track record of manipulating their environment, meaning changes should not come as a surprise in the coming days. This is, in part, why we continue to advise even Alabamians to remain vigilant on future updates. While the odds of significant Alabama impacts are low, we will continue to need to watch until the odds are firmly at zero.

TRACKING THE COLD FRONT: Our day today stays quiet, but as the front approaches after dark scattered showers and storms will develop.

Severe weather is not expected. But we fully expect a surge of Fall-like air to establish itself beginning Wednesday.

