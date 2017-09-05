Eric: Saying goodbye to Irma and what's next

It's still breezy. It's still rainy, but neither of those elements come close to where we were yesterday. Irma has weakened from a Depression to a Post-Tropical Cyclone, meaning it's gone. The remnant circulation is still centered across northeast Alabama this morning, pulling enough moisture into the region for areas of drizzle. But the high impact element of this fiasco is over...

TODAY: Radar is having a hard time picking up on the small & sparse raindrops. So while you may not see it on radar, drizzle is out there keeping roads wet at times. Additional rainfall totals should not exceed a few hundredths of an inch moving forward.

Winds could still gust to 20 mph hour today, but that's not going to cause any problems. Today will serve as a cleanup day for folks with downed trees in the yard.

As we go into the afternoon, the remnants pull northward and sunshine breaks out into south Alabama. That clearing line will slowly lift northward, allowing breaks in the overcast to develop into central Alabama late afternoon as the sun is setting. That will set the stage for a clearer night and day tomorrow.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our temperatures gradually rebound in the coming days and should flirt with 90 degrees again as early as the weekend.

Jose is now the only Hurricane left in the Atlantic and is expected to perform a loop over the next few days.

The east coast may still have to keep an eye on this thing as models struggle to get a handle on the long-term prospects. It appears highly unlikely Alabama would have anything to worry about with Jose.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.