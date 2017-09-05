FIRST ALERT: Damage threat ends but still windy

THE ALABAMA WEATHER SITUATION: Tropical DEPRESSION (just downgraded) Irma continues to approach the Alabama/Georgia border, it will soon cross the state line and track across our northeastern counties. Seems bad, right? It's really not. The worst weather with Irma is displaced FAR from the center of circulation. In fact, for many places, the weather will actually IMPROVE as the center moves overhead. The rain will taper off, the wind will lighten up. Irma will slowly track towards north Alabama, a destination it will reach Tuesday.

ARE WE DONE? We can't rule out some isolated already-damaged tree or limb falling overnight, but the risk of widespread wind damage is basically done. But, it will stay windy all night and through most of Tuesday, too. So, plan on breezy weather, but the risk of damaging weather is over.

WHAT'S NEXT: As mentioned, it stays windy through Tuesday evening. And, there will likely be some leftover showers, mainly from Montgomery northward. No flooding, no wind damage, no tornadoes - just a breezy day with a few scattered pockets of rain. Then, things get nicer - Wednesday through Friday will feature comfortable temperatures - warm afternoons, cool mornings and only a small risk of a passing shower.

WHEN DOES IT END? The wind will gradually diminish as the center of Irma moves through the state late tonight.

By midnight, the wind should decrease to the point of being a nuisance rather than dangerous. It'll still be windy, but the risk of 40+ mph wind gusts ends no later than midnight. Tuesday will be a windy day, but we don't expect additional damage. A few lingering showers will continue tomorrow morning, before the rain fades away.

LIFE AFTER IRMA: Alabama's weather pattern will gradually slip back into a typical late Summer setup Wednesday and beyond - highs head for the mid and upper 80s and each day will feature a few scattered showers and storms. The humidity will gradually nudge back up a bit, too.

