FIRST ALERT: Irma continues westward, could regain Category 5 strength

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has continued the shift towards the west. Unlike Thursday, we can now say this is a trend in the forecast rather than just a blip in the data.

This will place Irma's strongest side, the right side, over highly populated areas, including Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Daytona Beach, West Palm Beach, Orlando, and Jacksonville.

Irma will likely upgrade back to a Cat. 5 hurricane Sunday morning before making landfall over south Florida. Everyone in the Florida Peninsula will need to be ready for hurricane conditions Sunday. While the most serious storm surge flooding and widespread wind damage will most likely be on the Atlantic coast, there is potential for structural damage and widespread power outages on the West Coast including major cities like Tampa, Fort Myers, Sarasita, etc.

Hurricane force winds are likely in Orlando Sunday afternoon and Gainsville later that night. This is a very dangerous storm, potentially catastrophic and must be taken seriously. Evacuation orders must be heeded NOW.

Irma will weaken gradually as it travels over land. We'll likely see Irma leave north Florida for southern Georgia as a strong Cat 1 Hurricane. That means for Alabama we could see strong tropical storm force winds across central and east Alabama.

East Alabama will see the strongest winds. I urge you to stay connected through the weekend as we continue to provide updates. This will be a system that will definitely provide some impactful weather for our area Monday.

To try to simplify what we can see here in Alabama, we narrowed down the possibilities based on three tracks Irma could follow:

Track 1, the "Worst Case Scenario," places Irma's track west of the N.H.C. forecast track. This possibly would bring 50 to 60 MPH winds and even stronger gusts to central and east Alabama. We would also deal with three to five inches of rainfall, leading to isolated flooding.

Track 2, the "Most Likely Scenario," is the N.H.C. forecast track and that would still bring strong, tropical storm force (35 MPH) winds to the area, along with two to four inches of rainfall.

Track 3, the "Best Case Scenario," places Irma's track on the east side of the N.H.C. forecast track and this possibility would bring minimal impact to mainly east Alabama.

The impacts we see in Alabama are directly influenced by the track of Irma. If the track changes our weather will change. So remain calm, stay informed, and we'll continue to track Irma for you as it approaches.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE

The westward shift in Irma's track Thursday remained in place in the 1 p.m. Friday update from the National Hurricane Center.

Irma has gained some steam over the past couple of hours, going from 150 MPH winds to 155 MPH. This westward lean is setting up a potentially catastrophic situation for the Florida Peninsula. Under the current track, the Florida Panhandle will see little impact from Irma.

Continue to stay connected for future updates regarding Irma. The impacts we see in Alabama are directly influenced by the track of Irma. If the track changes, our weather will change. So remain calm, stay informed and we'll continue to track Irma for you as it approaches the U.S.

It is the end of the week and I know this weekend some of you may have plans to head down to the beaches along the Florida Panhandle and Alabama coast. Expect fair weather early on but be mindful of the rip current risk. As Irma tracks north across the Florida Peninsula cloud cover and winds will increase. It will be windy Sunday but overall dry in most areas. The strongest winds may be found at Panama City Beach Monday. Winds may range between 25-40 mph.

ALABAMA: Monday looks to be the day we'll see the biggest impact from Irma here in Alabama. Irma's circulation center will travel northwest through Georgia and perhaps through the northeast tip of Alabama Tuesday as a tropical depression. This places us on the "weaker" side of Irma, but it will be windy with rain at times throughout the day Monday and for most of Tuesday. Rainfall totals will range between 1 to 2 inches, and winds will be in the 25-35 mph, with stronger gusts possible. This will be felt greatest across central and east Alabama.

The good news is we DO NOT expect any widespread flooding issues nor the risk of tornadoes. Some portions across west and southwest Alabama like Demopolis and Monroeville may not see a drop of rainfall.

FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

The clock is ticking as Hurricane Irma continues to approach the southeast United States. While you were sleeping, overnight models trended slightly westward. These shifts are common and expected but can still have major implications on what kind of weather Irma will bring to a given area. This westward nudge has been incorporated into our local forecast, meaning possible impacts moving forward have changed...

IRMA: The hurricane has been "downgraded" to a CAT 4 this morning with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. I put downgraded in quotes because Irma remains a very powerful and dangerous hurricane. Irma is currently undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle. This process involves the original eyewall contracting and weakening as a newer, larger eyewall starts to take over. The process will be repeated and recycled many times over the life cycle of a major hurricane.

Here's what that map looks like when animated.

That's an important tidbit to understand in this particular case. Eyewall replacement cycles will typically temporarily weaken a hurricane. As the new eyewall takes over, the storm can intensify again. Think of it like a snake shedding its skin to make room for something bigger. Irma's weakening in the short term is likely due to this process versus detrimental environmental conditions inhibiting things. The overall environment over the next 24-36 hours continues to remain favorable for intense hurricane maintenance.

The nudge westward among models featured the Euro leading the pack with the westward movement. We noted that 00z Euro last night and waited to see if that run was an outlier or a precursor of things to come. The Euro certainly remains on the westernmost envelope, but other models have proceeded westward to some extent too. That's a dangerous prospect for Florida as it would place essentially the entire peninsula within a swath of hurricane force winds. Cities from Miami to Marco Island to Tampa to Orlando to Jacksonville would all experience hurricane conditions.

Under the continued assumption Irma moves ashore as a major hurricane (CAT 3+), damage would be extensive. The official forecast calls for a CAT 4 at landfall. But should Irma interact with Cuba as some models suggest, there could be some additional weakening. That will be one of many elements we'll be watching closely.

Here's another: How quickly and sharply does the northward turn occur? As the current steering ridge breaks down, Irma will start to turn northward. The timing of that turn is critical, particularly for residents of Florida. But that turn will also have Alabama implications as well.

ALABAMA IMPACTS: A slower or more gradual northward turn would lend itself toward a more westerly track. The official cone of uncertainty still places Alabama on the leftmost flank. While that's not the most likely solution, it's there for a reason. Should the northward turn be slow to occur, our local impacts would increase.

We have taken the overnight trends into account and increased rain chances & wind speeds across mainly the eastern half of the viewing area. Areas generally along and east of I-65 would see breezy conditions pick up late Sunday into Monday as bands of rain rotates westward into the area. We would remain on the "quieter" side of Irma and would not see a tornado threat.

IF YOU READ ANYTHING, READ THIS: I cannot stress enough the fact that there are many unknowns that remain with Irma. Local impacts arrive, for the most part, Monday. It's currently Friday morning. This element of forecasting is one we know well when it comes to severe weather. We tell you all the time LOTS CAN CHANGE still several days out. This is no different. The current assessment of our forecast is highly subject to small east/west fluctuations in Irma's track. Additional westward corrections would mean our wind/rain threat goes up. In a worst-case-scenario, this could spell problems for east Alabama as wind speeds could be significant enough to cause issues with minor damage/power outages. Conversely, a shift eastward would greatly limit our impacts. That eastward option is very much still on the table and there continues to be supporting evidence that Irma could pass just east enough to really limit any issues here at all.

Bottom line: Expect changes. Such is the nature of the current state of forecasting tropical systems. That's simply an honest assessment from a guy who wants to give you the most accurate information just as badly as you want to hear the most accurate information.

In the meantime, we'll be playing host to a number of Irma evacuees for a little while. Enjoy the weather through Sunday as the forecast sparkles with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. I encourage everyone to stay up to date on the latest changes with Irma. We'll have frequent and continuing coverage as new data becomes available. Real-time updates can be found on our Facebook/Twitter accounts and on wsfa.com, as well as video updates via our WSFA Weather app.

