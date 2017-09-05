FIRST ALERT: Irma downgraded to tropical storm as it approaches AL

Let's start things off with a few positives. Irma is no longer a hurricane, downgraded to Tropical Storm status as of the most recent advisory from the National Hurricane Center. So that's good news. Wind gusts across Alabama thus far this morning have not been quite as high as they could be. So that's good news too. Now for the bad. Tropical Storm conditions will still impact much of the viewing area later this morning into the afternoon as Irma draws closer. This could result in minor damage, mainly in the form of downed branches or small trees and isolated power outages...

THE LATEST: Irma is now a Tropical Storm with max sustained winds of 70 mph. And that might be generous. Irma's center is currently located just west of Gainesville and is darn near impossible to find on the radar. Dry air has eaten away at rain bands around the center and, remarkably, it's drier at the center than it is 100+ miles away from it.

The faster erosion of hurricane-force winds plays into our favor to an extent as a more powerful cyclone would retain stronger winds longer. Despite the weakening, Irma is still producing a large Tropical Storm-force wind field that extends all the way into SE Alabama right now. Irma will continue to weaken but could retain Tropical Storm status as it approaches east central Alabama very late tonight.

ALABAMA IMPACTS: The combination of a faster weakening & under performing winds thus far have led us to slightly modify peak wind gust forecasts across the area.

Still, Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for a reason. Gusts to 50+ mph will remain possible, enough for some damage to occur.

Both the tornado and flooding threat appear exceptionally low. Rain totals will be in the one to five inch range (lowest west, highest east). But these totals in most cases will not be enough for flooding on a widespread level. Tornadoes tend to occur along and east of the track of a Tropical Storm. Our extreme eastern counties stand a non-zero risk, but most of the rest of have a zero threat.

A few power outages will be possible generally along and east of I-65, so it would be wise to prepare for this possibility.

TIMING: Wind speeds will steadily increase through the morning and are likely to peak into the afternoon. In terms of travel, earlier is better if you're looking to avoid the worst of the wind issues. Rain is already falling and will continue to fall (even heavier) through the day, so the staying dry ship has already sailed.

Wind speeds will start to fall back down after dark even as Irma makes her closest approach.

It is important to make the distinction that Alabama will NOT deal with the impacts of a Hurricane. Current expectations call for low-end threats of down trees and power outages. Travel will become difficult and possibly unwise at times, particularly into the afternoon. But it's hard to imagine travel being impossible in most cases.

Conditions will rapidly improve through the night and into Tuesday. Still breezy, but the effects are waning. The forecast for the rest of the week looks rather pleasant.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.