FIRST ALERT: Irma gaining steam, forecast trending west; what it means for AL

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the Wiregrass counties in Southeast Alabama as Hurricane Irma heads west.

The 2 p.m. EDT update from the National Hurricane Center shows Irma holding its Category 3 strength with max sustained winds of 125 MPH and gusts at 155 MPH. After colliding into northern Cuba, the land interaction caused a "chink in the armor" of Irma. But now Irma has rebuilt its core, and showing signs of a rapid intensification.

We could see Irma return to a Category 4 level, possibly even a weak-end Category 5 before rumbling through the Florida Keys. This means a wide swath of various life-threatening hazards to the Florida Peninsula. I will include Tampa, Florida looks in line to take a very hard hit from Irma as it travels up Florida's west coast. If you know anyone still there, they still have time to get out of Irma's way.

Irma's Impact On Alabama:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry & Houston counties until further notice. A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm force winds will impact the area within the next 48 hours. The Wiregrass Region could experience 30-40 mph winds with gusts as high as 60 mph beginning as early as Sunday afternoon and lasting until Tuesday morning.

We'll still go with the three possible scenario explanation to describe the possible impacts we could see here in Alabama. I will include the way forecast trends are going, we're likely to fall somewhere between the "most likely scenario" and "worst case scenario."

The "Worst Case Scenario" places Irma's track west of the N.H.C. forecast track. This possibility would bring 50 to 70 MPH wind gusts for central and east Alabama. With power outages possible across mainly east Alabama and some central locations. We would also deal with 3 to 5 inches of rainfall, leading to isolated flooding.

The "Most Likely Scenario" is the N.H.C. forecast track and that would still bring strong, tropical storm force winds and 30-50 MPH gusts. We would also have 2 to 4 inches of rainfall and isolated power outages.

The "Best Case Scenario" places Irma's track on the east side of the N.H.C. forecast track and this possibility would bring minimal impact to mainly east Alabama. To be honest the more time wears on, the chances of this scenario gets smaller and smaller based off the data.

WHAT TO DO: Now is the time to prepare before Irma arrives. Now remember this IS NOT another Opal or Ivan situation. Those were intensifying hurricanes that approached Alabama directly from the south. Irma will be a weakening hurricane that will past just to our east. We'll be on the weaker side of the storm. But we still want you to be prepared for any and all possibilities. So here are a few tips that you should follow in any impactful/severe weather situation:

Pack an emergency kit, including cash, prescription medicines and three days’ worth of food and water (for people and pets).

Trim and safely dispose of tree branches, which can fall during tropical storm/hurricane winds or become projectiles if left on the ground.

Secure rain gutters and downspouts, and clear clogged areas that could stop water from draining from your property.

Move bikes, trash cans, outdoor furniture, grills, tanks and building materials to a secure spot, either inside or tied down, as these can fly in high winds.

Remember to stay connected for future updates. Hurricanes are hard to predict, and the data we use to predict them changes frequently. So, it is very important to stay informed with the latest information.

