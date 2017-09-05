FIRST ALERT: Irma now CAT 4 hurricane; track shifts slightly west

FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE: Irma is now a strong CAT 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. Overnight models trended westward again, which is a worst case scenario for the state of Florida.

Weekend conditions deteriorate rapidly across Florida with much of the peninsula in line to experience hurricane conditions.

At 11 p.m. EDT the National Hurricane Center showed Irma's tracking leaning towards the northwest over Georgia Monday. This will bring an increased potential for moderate rain and 35 mph to central and east Alabama Monday. These possible hazards are dependent on the track of Irma, which can change between now and Monday.

With the latest update it looks like the Florida Peninsula will take a direct hit from Irma. Irma will look to make landfall over southern Florida Saturday night and Sunday morning as a strong Category 4 hurricane. Through the day Sunday it will travel up the spine of the Florida Peninsula and slowly weaken. If Irma follows the current forecast track it will place major cities like Miami, Fr. Lauderdale, Daytona Beach, West Palm Beach and Jacksonville on the stronger (eastern) side of Irma. This is a potentially catastrophic setup for the Florida Peninsula.

Sunday night into Monday morning Irma will travel out of north Florida and into southern Georgia. This is where we find the track leaning towards the northwest, bringing hurricane forced winds to Georgia. Alabama could potentially experience tropical storm force (35 mph) winds.

While Georgia deals with stronger winds, heavier rainfall and possible tornadoes, we'll see calmer weather here in Alabama. It will be windy. Central and east Alabama will deal with the strongest sustained wind speeds between 20 to 35 mph, with stronger wind gusts possible. The highest rainfall totals will be across east Alabama.

For any and all worrying about the threat of tornadoes here in Alabama, remain calm. If Irma follows this forecast track, we'll fall on the west side of the storm. Generally speaking, tornadoes from tropical systems are more likely to form over the east side of the system.

Continue to stay connected for future updates regarding Irma. The impacts we see in Alabama are directly influenced by the track of Irma. If the track changes our weather will change. So remain calm, stay informed, and we'll continue to track Irma for you as it approaches the U.S.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE:

The latest forecast for Irma has shifted west, placing eastern portions of Alabama in the "cone of uncertainty." By no means is this a situation where you need to run and get the "milk and bread." But this is a forecast that can bring more rain and wind to Alabama after the weekend.

The European forecast model's latest run was rather aggressive with its westward shift, while the GFS (American) forecast model wasn't as bullish. So going forward we have to watch future model runs to see if this is a TREND or just a BLIP in the data. If it's a trend, our forecast will likely need to be adjusted.

JOSE: Currently stands as a category 3 hurricane and shows all signs of growing and becoming a category 4 hurricane. This could happen as early as tomorrow. In the short term Jose poses no threat to the U.S. We'll continue to watch it but Irma remains the storm of most concern.

KATIA: Category 1 hurricane Katia remains over the southwest Gulf of Mexico and will travel southwest and make landfall between Cabo Rojo and Laguna Verde, Mexico tomorrow.

ALABAMA'S WEATHER: We tied a record this morning in Montgomery! Temperatures fell to 55 degrees right before sunset witch matches the record set back in 1997. Our cooler setting, which we've been enjoying on this sunny day, is all due to the Wednesday morning's cold front. Thankfully we had plenty of sunshine all day to warm us up to a comfortable setting. Today's high temps peaked in the low to mid 80s across central and south Alabama this afternoon.

We'll fall steadily through the 70s and 60s this evening and we'll likely tie or quite possibly break nighttime low temperatures tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s once again tonight, so we'll be near the record low of 55 degrees Friday morning. Dry conditions will stretch through Friday and the weekend as high pressure in place. By the weekend Irma is forecast to take a sharp northward over the Florida Panhandle. As Irma moves north Alabama will eventually find itself on the west side, the drier side of the storm, and most of the rain should stay confined to east Alabama Monday and Tuesday. It will be a pretty breezy as well.

