FIRST ALERT: Irma strikes Cuba, heads for Florida

Hurricane Irma is swirling along the northern coast of Cuba Friday night; the hurricane is actually wobbling to the southwest a bit and could potentially make another landfall along the Cuban coastline tonight. There's some chance that interacting with Cuba could weaken the storm temporarily, but that's more of a hope than an idea.

NEXT STOP - SOUTH FLORIDA: Irma will move along the northern coast of Cuba, then curve northwest towards the Florida Keys and South Florida. Outer bands will begin bringing heavy rain and tropical storm force winds to the southern part of Florida Saturday. Then, we anticipate a landfall in the Keys and perhaps another in south Florida Sunday. Substantial storm surge flooding, catastrophic wind damage and tornadoes are all likely across Florida Sunday and Sunday night. Here is the updated track from the National Hurricane Center - the westward trend continues:

ALABAMA IMPACTS: The precise impacts of Irma are highly dependent on the track:

Based on current thinking, we believe there's a window from Sunday night through Tuesday morning where Alabama could see sustained winds in the 25-45 mph range, with higher gusts - especially east of US Highway 231.

Sporadic tree damage and power outages could occur; again, the best chance of that will be in east Alabama.

Flooding and tornadoes are unlikely with Irma's initial approach, but the storm could stall out over north Alabama Wednesday/Thursday. If that occurs, there could be some flooding and perhaps some tornado issues by the middle of next week, especially over the northern half of the state.

CALL TO ACTION: The forecast is slowly coming into better focus, and there is some potential for sporadic power outages, mainly in east Alabama. Still, there are plenty of questions - important questions that will determine the exact magnitude of these impacts in our state. As a course of least regret, take this weekend to prepare in the event that you should lose power for a brief period.

CHANGES ARE STILL POSSIBLE: Irma is being pulled and pushed in different directions by three different steering mechanisms, all of which are in constant motion. There is still time for this forecast to change in either direction - the threat could trend up OR down, depending on Irma's exact track. It's important that you stay in touch with us over the weekend for updates; you can always get fresh information on the WSFA First Alert Weather App, at WSFA.com, and on our social media feeds, too.

