FIRST ALERT: Irma track shifts west; Tropical Storm Warnings issued for portions of east AL

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. A Tropical Storm Watch is also in effect for Barbour, Bullock, Lee, Macon, Pike and Russell counties. This means tropical storm force winds between 39 to 73 MPH are possible within the next 36 hours. These active weather alerts will remain in effect until further notice.

IRMA'S TRACK SHIFTS WEST...AGAIN:

The 5 p.m. EDT update from the National Hurricane Center has shifted Irma's track more to the west. This westward trend is setting the stage for a more impactful event for Alabama Monday. Over the next 12 hours Irma will look to move northward, likely gaining strength and passing over the Florida Keys by sunrise Sunday morning as a powerful, Category 4 hurricane.

Irma will this slide off the west coast of Florida and likely pass directly over the Tampa area. Depending on its land interaction, Irma will leave north Florida and arrive in south Georgia as a strong end category 1 hurricane Monday morning.

This is where we'll truly begin to feel the impact of Irma. Over the past 24 hours we've been relaying three possible scenarios that are at play. Those scenarios were: the worst case, the most likely case, and the best case. With the trend in Irma's forecast leaning more to the west with each update, it looks like we're going to fall along the worst case scenario. That means wind gusts between 50 and 70 mph, leading to numerous power outages east of I-65. West of I-65, winds in the 35-45 mph range could produce isolated power outages.

WHAT TO DO: Now is the time to prepare before Irma arrives. Now remember this IS NOT another Opal or Ivan situation. Those were intensifying hurricanes that approached Alabama directly from the south. Irma will be a weakening hurricane that will past just to our east. We'll be on the weaker side of the storm. But we still want you to be prepared for any and all possibilities. So here are a few tips that you should follow in any impactful/severe weather situation:

Pack an emergency kit, including cash, prescription medicines and three days’ worth of food and water (for people and pets).

Trim and safely dispose of tree branches, which can fall during tropical storm/hurricane winds or become projectiles if left on the ground.

Secure rain gutters and downspouts, and clear clogged areas that could stop water from draining from your property.

Move bikes, trash cans, outdoor furniture, grills, tanks and building materials to a secure spot, either inside or tied down, as these can fly in high winds.

Remember to stay connected for future updates. Hurricanes are hard to predict, and the data we use to predict them changes frequently. So, it is very important to stay informed with the latest information.

