FIRST ALERT: Irma turns toward Florida; Tropical Storm Watch issued for southeast AL counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the Wiregrass counties in Southeast Alabama as Hurricane Irma heads to Florida.

After striking the northern coast of Cuba, Irma is now slowly beginning to turn to the west-northwest. Some good news from overnight: the storm's interaction with Cuba helped to weaken it. It's currently a Category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained wind of 130 mph.

The storm will move along the Cuban coastline Saturday, then get back out over open water later this evening. That will open up a window for it to possibly restrengthen as it approaches the Florida Keys. The official forecast has it striking the Keys at Category 4 intensity.

A TOUGH FORECAST: Irma will strike the Florida Keys, making landfall there Sunday morning as a powerful hurricane - likely a Category 4 storm. Then, it will move on or near the west coast of Florida, near Naples, and continue moving along or near the west coast of Florida.

Because of the angle of approach, any small west (east) shift in the track could move the landfall point north (south) considerably.

LOCAL IMPACTS: The wind will begin to pick up Sunday afternoon and evening; it will be breezy but not especially dangerous. Then, Monday into Monday night, winds will intensify. How much depends on where you live and Irma's precise track. If the track shifts east, wind speeds will decrease. If the track shifts west, wind speeds will increase. So, it's best to look at this in terms of some best case, worst case and most likely scenarios.

BEST CASE: Irma's track shifts east, and much of Alabama just sees gusty wind and some rain. Power outages are unlikely, and any "damage" would likely be limited to small limbs and/or weakened trees.

MOST LIKELY: Irma's track stays as predicted, and east Alabama sees strong winds. Isolated power outages occur, especially along and east of a line from Clanton to Montgomery to Dothan. West of that line, winds are in the 20-35 mph range, and power outages are limited, if any at all.

WORST CASE: Irma's track shifts west, and east Alabama has tropical storm force wind with higher gusts. Power outages occur, and they are numerous east of I-65. West of I-65, winds in the 35-45 mph range could produce isolated power outages.

WHAT WON'T HAPPEN: This will not be another Opal or Ivan; those were intensifying hurricanes that approached Alabama directly from the south. Also, tornadoes are unlikely in our part of Alabama due to our being on the western side of Irma. Flooding isn't expected, either.

REGIONAL IMPACTS: The Florida Keys and much of Florida will be directly impacted; significant storm surge flooding and powerful winds will cause significant damage over the Keys and South Florida. Hurricane-force winds will affect the Florida peninsula - places like Orlando, St. Augustine, Jacksonville and Gainesville.

The Alabama and Florida panhandle beaches will be uncomfortably windy Sunday and Monday, and we expect some rough surf and rip currents there. We do not anticipate flooding, wind damage or any damage of any kind in places like Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Destin, Panama City, Mobile and the Beaches of 30-A.

