FIRST ALERT: Irma weakens to Category 1 hurricane

MONDAY MORNING UPDATE: The National Hurricane Center's most recent update shows Irma has weakened as it travels over the Florida Peninsula. It is now a category 1 hurricane with max sustained winds of 75 mph. There was little change with its forecast track, so we still expect Irma to maintain Tropical Storm status as it enters east Alabama late Monday.

The WSFA 12 News meteorologists have declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day to give you advance warning of threatening weather in our area.

IMPACTS FROM IRMA:

Tropical Storm Warnings have expanded and now include half of the WSFA viewing area. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the following counties until further notice: Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Coosa, Elmore, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Pike, Russell, Tallapoosa. Tropical Storm Warnings are also in place for the Wiregrass Region so that includes: Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry & Houston counties. This means tropical storm force winds between 39 to 73 MPH are expected in these warned counties within next 36 hours.

EAST ALABAMA (ALONG & EAST OF I-65)

To help explain the possible hazards at hand, we're going to split the state in half using I-65 as the dividing line.

Irma will likely be a weakening tropical storm once it arrives here in Alabama Monday, providing a high wind, rain for the state. The area that will have the biggest impact from Irma will be east Alabama. By sunrise Monday morning through early Tuesday, expect sustained winds between 30 to 45 MPH with gusts as high as 45 to 65 MPH. Winds of this magnitude will likely down trees and power lines, so power outages are a concern. East Alabama will also receive a hefty amount of rain.

If Irma follows the forecast track from the National Hurricane Center, a few of our northeastern counties could fall on the east side of Irma. This will open the door to the small potential of quick spin up tornadoes. This is a unlikely hazard, but even a low chance is something we must be aware of. We'll be watching radar closely!

That last few model runs placed 3 to 5 inches of rainfall across portions of east Alabama during this time frame. Thankfully we have been rather dry over the past week, so widespread flash flooding isn't a major concern. Odds are there will be a few isolated areas dealing with flooding. So be mindful if you live in a location that if flood prone, or live along a street that has a reputation of draining poorly.

WEST ALABAMA (ALONG & WEST OF I-65)

A wind advisory will go into effect for this half of the state beginning at 9 a.m. Monday and last until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Expect sustained winds between 20 to 30 MPH and gusts between 30 to 45 MPH. Yes, the wind will not be as intense across west Alabama compared to east Alabama, but these conditions still could cause a few downed trees. So power outages are possible here as well, but the odds aren't as favorable. Rainfall amounts will range between 1 to 3 inches.

HOW TO PREPARE:

With any high impact/severe weather event it would be wise to have an emergency kit that includes cash, prescription medicines and three days’ worth of food and water (for people and pets).

Many of you will not lose power, but some will. Extra batteries, battery-powered flashlights, fresh batteries for your weather radio should come in handy. Driving conditions will likely become hazardous tomorrow afternoon and evening, so if you don't HAVE to be out, you might want to reconsider. Move bikes, trash cans, outdoor furniture, grills, tanks and building materials to a secure spot, either inside or tied down, as these can fly in high winds.

