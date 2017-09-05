FIRST ALERT: Irma's wind, rain blast Alabama

WIND DAMAGE, POWER OUTAGES: The powerful wind of Irma has delivered a strong shot to parts of Alabama; thousands are without power in the eastern and southeastern part of the state, where the wind has gusted in the 45-50 mph range so far.

WHAT'S NEXT? The next few hours will continue the very gusty wind, even as the heaviest rain begins to fade away. Additional wind gusts of 35-45 mph are possible, especially along and east of US Highway 231 - places like Dothan, Troy, Abbeville, Eufaula, Auburn, Opelika and Alex City will see the strongest wind through the evening hours. Additional damage and power outages are possible, especially in east Alabama.

WHEN DOES IT END? The wind will gradually diminish as the center of Irma moves through the state late tonight.

By midnight, the wind should decrease to the point of being a nuisance rather than dangerous. It'll still be windy, but the risk of 40+ mph wind gusts ends no later than midnight. Tuesday will be a windy day, but we don't expect additional damage. A few lingering showers will continue tomorrow morning, before the rain fades away.

LIFE AFTER IRMA: Alabama's weather pattern will gradually slip back into a typical late Summer setup Wednesday and beyond - highs head for the mid and upper 80s and each day will feature a few scattered showers and storms. The humidity will gradually nudge back up a bit, too.

