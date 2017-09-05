FIRST ALERT: Katia forms in Gulf, joining Irma and Jose in the Atlantic

WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE: Irma remains a dangerous CAT 5 hurricane as of Wednesday morning with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. Winds could gust to 200+ mph at times, making Irma one of the strongest hurricanes in the Atlantic in recorded history.

Irma will be making several landfalls across small islands before moving near Puerto Rico later today. The official track brings Irma into south Florida by the weekend. This track has and will continue to undergo slight shifts as models get a better handle on where Irma is headed.

For the latest official updates on track and intensity, visit the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters are also watching Jose who is quickly on the track to becoming a hurricane and now Tropical Storm Katia has become the 11th named storm of the 2017 hurricane season. For now, though, the only named storm expected to have an impact on the United States is Irma.

WATCHING IRMA: More on our weather later in this post, but our attention is focused squarely on Category Five Hurricane Irma. As of early evening, the storm now has maximum sustained wind of 185 mph, tying it as the second strongest hurricane in Atlantic basin history in terms of wind speed. It's moving quickly westward...

WHERE'S IT GOING? Irma will start slowly turning towards the west-northwest over the next few days, skirting Haiti, the Dominican Republic and then approaching Cuba. From there, it will likely head towards south Florida by the weekend, with significant and life-threatening weather possible from the Florida Keys to Miami, perhaps as far northward as Tampa and Orlando. It is likely that Irma will remain a major hurricane for several days.

WILL IT AFFECT ALABAMA? It's simply too early to tell. The majority of the data we see today keeps Irma east of Alabama. IF it heads in our direction, which is a massive IF, it wouldn't arrive for another 8-9 days. A LOT can change in that amount of time. I distinctly remember forecasting Hurricane Katrina; the models shifted HUNDREDS of miles roughly 72 hours before Katrina made landfall. No, I don't think this storm takes a similar track to Katrina, I'm simply pointing out that massive changes in a hurricane's track can occur, even just a few days before landfall.

The key to Irma's track is an upper-level shortwave trough that is still thousands of miles away. It's expected to swing southward and pick Irma up and force a northward turn. But, timing that shortwave seven to 10 days in advance is difficult, if not impossible. So, confidence in the forecast remains low for now.

That said, we expect the model data to improve considerably tomorrow and Thursday, as the upper shortwave in question moves over the U.S. upper air network and we start entering more accurate data into the computer models.

[READ MORE: What to do before, during and after a hurricane]

CALL TO ACTION: As of right now, unless you have travel plans to the Caribbean or south Florida, there isn't much you need to actually do. You need to monitor the latest forecasts and updates on WSFA-TV and on the WSFA First Alert Weather app. We will keep our forecasts fresh and updated throughout the day and night and will constantly evaluate new data as it becomes available.

UNTIL THEN...The weather in Alabama is actually going to take a turn for the better. A cold front will bring scattered rain and storms through the state tonight and tomorrow. The air behind this front will serve us our first taste of Fall; highs tomorrow and beyond stay in the upper 70s to mid 80s with noticeably lower humidity levels. And, after tonight and tomorrow's scattered rain, we expect mostly dry conditions through much of the week and weekend.

