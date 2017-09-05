FIRST ALERT: New data on where Irma is headed

A cold front has made its way through Alabama this morning. We're now simply waiting on the cooler and drier air to filter in. Our forecast for the next few days looks a lot like Fall, even if it's just an appetizer. Hurricane Irma remains a Category 5 hurricane this morning, striking several small islands in the Atlantic. There have been some changes in model guidance with where Irma might be headed. While additional shifts are likely, let's run through where we stand this morning.

IRMA: Irma remains a very powerful CAT 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts to 200+ mph. It is close to being the strongest hurricane on record in the Atlantic, only 5 mph off from Allen which reached 190 mph in 1980.

The official forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center has undergone only a very slight eastward shift, placing south Florida squarely in the path of a major hurricane this weekend. The eastward nudge was subtle and not as sharp as new model guidance is advertising.

The NHC tends to operate (wisely, I might add) on continuity with regard to their forecasts. That means they will conservatively trend one way or another until evidence builds. It is important to remember that changes in track are very common this far out. More changes are likely to come. However, it is worth noting that the model suite shifting even more east than the current NHC forecast could be a prelude of things to come. Don't be surprised to see the official forecast continue to trend in that direction.

So what does this mean for Florida? At this stage, very little. Knowing that additional shifts will occur make jumping on one particular train dangerous. Florida is still very much within striking distance of a major hurricane. But let's, for argument's sake, pretend we want to go all-in on this eastward shift. Let's pretend Irma stays offshore the eastern coast of Florida. What happens? Florida would be spared a direct hit, but would still experience hurricane conditions given the substantial wind field of Irma. Damage would be significantly less than that of a direct landfall, but would still be on par with a hurricane.

Tropical Storm force winds could arrive in south Florida as early as late Friday. We all know what would happen if Irma strikes Florida directly, and there is still a very real possibility of that. But should Irma remain just offshore, the "strike" could then occur across the eastern seaboard from Georgia into the Carolinas. Avoiding Florida does not necessarily mean avoiding major problems. It just opens the window for someone else to get smacked.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR ALABAMA? We've been preaching for days that it is highly unlikely Alabama sees any direct impacts from Irma. Any eastward nudge in track reinforces this further. The odds of Irma getting into the Gulf appear extremely low and getting lower by the minute. This is great news for us, but bad news for others to our east. It would take a sizable westward shift in thinking for us to start getting involved with Irma. But remember, additional shifts are expected in time.

OUR FORECAST: A few showers will be possible on the back side of the cold front, but expect rapid clearing north to south into the afternoon. Highs will struggle to even get to 80 as overnight lows plummet into the 50s. You might even need a jacket by tomorrow morning.

We will maintain a 7-Day that remains largely Irma-free, pending any future changes in thinking.

