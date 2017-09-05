FIRST ALERT: What you need to know as Irma's track shifts slightly west

The latest forecast for Irma has shifted west, placing eastern portions of Alabama in the "cone of uncertainty." By no means is this a situation where you need to run and get the "milk and bread." But this is a forecast that can bring more rain and wind to Alabama after the weekend.

The European forecast model's latest run was rather aggressive with its westward shift, while the GFS (American) forecast model wasn't as bullish. So going forward we have to watch future model runs to see if this is a TREND or just a BLIP in the data. If it's a trend, our forecast will likely need to be adjusted.

JOSE: Currently stands as a category 3 hurricane and shows all signs of growing and becoming a category 4 hurricane. This could happen as early as tomorrow. In the short term Jose poses no threat to the U.S. We'll continue to watch it but Irma remains the storm of most concern.

KATIA: Category 1 hurricane Katia remains over the southwest Gulf of Mexico and will travel southwest and make landfall between Cabo Rojo and Laguna Verde, Mexico tomorrow.

ALABAMA'S WEATHER: We tied a record this morning in Montgomery! Temperatures fell to 55 degrees right before sunset witch matches the record set back in 1997. Our cooler setting, which we've been enjoying on this sunny day, is all due to the Wednesday morning's cold front. Thankfully we had plenty of sunshine all day to warm us up to a comfortable setting. Today's high temps peaked in the low to mid 80s across central and south Alabama this afternoon.

We'll fall steadily through the 70s and 60s this evening and we'll likely tie or quite possibly break nighttime low temperatures tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s once again tonight, so we'll be near the record low of 55 degrees Friday morning. Dry conditions will stretch through Friday and the weekend as high pressure in place. By the weekend Irma is forecast to take a sharp northward over the Florida Panhandle. As Irma moves north Alabama will eventually find itself on the west side, the drier side of the storm, and most of the rain should stay confined to east Alabama Monday and Tuesday. It will be a pretty breezy as well.

BEWARE OF "CLICK BAIT": When dealing with life-threatening weather remember to not fall for "click bait" This is information that doesn't come from credible sources. Remember when receiving weather information, make sure you're listing to reliable sources like WSFA and the National Weather Service.

THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE:

The clock is ticking as Hurricane Irma continues to inch closer to the southeast United States. The progression of time means residents of Florida are running out of hours to make final preparations but time also starts to add confidence in Irma's eventual track and possible impacts.

Let's break down the latest as of this morning.

IRMA: Hurricane Irma maintains CAT 5 status this morning with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, down slightly from the 185 mph of yesterday. This is considered a negligible difference and one that is expected with eyewall replacement cycles causing small fluctuations in intensity. Irma is moving on a WNW bearing at 17 mph. It should maintain this general WNW motion for roughly the next 48 hours.

Hurricane Watches are now up across south Florida with more likely to come in time.

Beyond 48 hours, Irma is expected to take something of a "hard right", darting northward. The timing and sharpness of this turn will have huge implications on a possible south Florida landfall. But essentially all model guidance supports a northward turn in some capacity. It is important to note, small west-east corrections in the future track are still likely. Large shifts are not at this stage in the game. You're not going to wake up tomorrow and find Irma's path has all of a sudden shifted 500 miles west to New Orleans. But even 10 to 20 miles will be significant as it could be the difference between landfall or no landfall in Miami.

European ensemble guidance remains tightly clustered in bringing Irma near south Florida very early Sunday morning. A direct landfall would have catastrophic consequences to south Florida where Irma is likely to arrive as a CAT 4 or even CAT 5. There remains a distinct possibility Irma passes just east, offshore Miami without making a technical landfall. The wide wind field would NOT spare the region of hurricane-effects. But any eastward push would mitigate the overall damage some.

Taking the NHC track at face value, a direct hit to Miami would have catastrophic consequences. Storm surge and heavy rain would flood the city. Winds would knock out power across the entire area and significant structural damage would occur. It is possible the city would be uninhabitable for an extended period of time. There are no good outcomes for Miami should Irma's eyewall pass straight through. Hurricane conditions would overspread much of the peninsula of Florida from Orlando to Jacksonville with wind damage, power outages and a risk of flooding/tornadoes. The inland flooding risk with Irma is significantly less than that of Harvey, in no small part due to the fact Irma will keep moving versus stalling out. But there would still be flooding. Small consolation given the devastating supplementary issues associated with a landfalling CAT 4/5.

WHAT ABOUT ALABAMA? The tight clustering among models spreads, as expected, into early next week. The farther out in time you go the less confident you are. Irma could make a second (or a first?) landfall somewhere along the Georgia/South Carolina coast as still a powerful hurricane. From there, the question becomes what Irma does once it's inland. Some guidance keeps it too far east to do ANYTHING in Alabama. Some guidance swings the leftovers slightly westward, opening the window for breezy and possible wetter conditions to enter east Alabama.

It remains possible breezy conditions will develop generally east of I-65 by Monday as the pressure gradient tightens. Also possible some rain gets flung into east Alabama on the back side of Irma, particularly if you want to buy into the European model solution. But it's difficult to call any of these "impacts" in the big scheme of things. Irma would not bring big trees down or cause power outages in Alabama. Irma would not cause major flooding in Alabama. Irma COULD bring nuisance conditions, but anything more would take a sizable shift in forecast track that is becoming increasingly unlikely at this point.

Local Alabama beaches should not experience any impacts that would force you to cancel a trip this weekend. Gulf Shores/Orange Beach, for example, remain generally sunny and just a little breezy. Even Panama City Beach looks ok based on current thinking. Windy Sunday into Monday with a few showers/storms, but not something to get worked up over.

OUR FORECAST: We'll introduce "breezy" into our Monday forecast on the 7-Day with a 20 percent rain chance Monday into Tuesday. That number could still go up if Irma trends westward post landfall. Outside of that, our weekend looks wonderful with highs in the lower 80s and generally sunny conditions.

