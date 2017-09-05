FIRST ALERT: Wobbling west? New data on Irma's track

The clock is ticking as Hurricane Irma continues to approach the southeast United States. While you were sleeping, overnight models trended slightly westward. These shifts are common and expected but can still have major implications on what kind of weather Irma will bring to a given area. This westward nudge has been incorporated into our local forecast, meaning possible impacts moving forward have changed...

IRMA: The hurricane has been "downgraded" to a CAT 4 this morning with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. I put downgraded in quotes because Irma remains a very powerful and dangerous hurricane. Irma is currently undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle. This process involves the original eyewall contracting and weakening as a newer, larger eyewall starts to take over. The process will be repeated and recycled many times over the life cycle of a major hurricane.

Here's what that map looks like when animated.

That's an important tidbit to understand in this particular case. Eyewall replacement cycles will typically temporarily weaken a hurricane. As the new eyewall takes over, the storm can intensify again. Think of it like a snake shedding its skin to make room for something bigger. Irma's weakening in the short term is likely due to this process versus detrimental environmental conditions inhibiting things. The overall environment over the next 24-36 hours continues to remain favorable for intense hurricane maintenance.

The nudge westward among models featured the Euro leading the pack with the westward movement. We noted that 00z Euro last night and waited to see if that run was an outlier or a precursor of things to come. The Euro certainly remains on the westernmost envelope, but other models have proceeded westward to some extent too. That's a dangerous prospect for Florida as it would place essentially the entire peninsula within a swath of hurricane force winds. Cities from Miami to Marco Island to Tampa to Orlando to Jacksonville would all experience hurricane conditions.

Under the continued assumption Irma moves ashore as a major hurricane (CAT 3+), damage would be extensive. The official forecast calls for a CAT 4 at landfall. But should Irma interact with Cuba as some models suggest, there could be some additional weakening. That will be one of many elements we'll be watching closely.

Here's another: How quickly and sharply does the northward turn occur? As the current steering ridge breaks down, Irma will start to turn northward. The timing of that turn is critical, particularly for residents of Florida. But that turn will also have Alabama implications as well.

ALABAMA IMPACTS: A slower or more gradual northward turn would lend itself toward a more westerly track. The official cone of uncertainty still places Alabama on the leftmost flank. While that's not the most likely solution, it's there for a reason. Should the northward turn be slow to occur, our local impacts would increase.

We have taken the overnight trends into account and increased rain chances & wind speeds across mainly the eastern half of the viewing area. Areas generally along and east of I-65 would see breezy conditions pick up late Sunday into Monday as bands of rain rotates westward into the area. We would remain on the "quieter" side of Irma and would not see a tornado threat.

IF YOU READ ANYTHING, READ THIS: I cannot stress enough the fact that there are many unknowns that remain with Irma. Local impacts arrive, for the most part, Monday. It's currently Friday morning. This element of forecasting is one we know well when it comes to severe weather. We tell you all the time LOTS CAN CHANGE still several days out. This is no different. The current assessment of our forecast is highly subject to small east/west fluctuations in Irma's track. Additional westward corrections would mean our wind/rain threat goes up. In a worst-case-scenario, this could spell problems for east Alabama as wind speeds could be significant enough to cause issues with minor damage/power outages. Conversely, a shift eastward would greatly limit our impacts. That eastward option is very much still on the table and there continues to be supporting evidence that Irma could pass just east enough to really limit any issues here at all.

Bottom line: Expect changes. Such is the nature of the current state of forecasting tropical systems. That's simply an honest assessment from a guy who wants to give you the most accurate information just as badly as you want to hear the most accurate information.

In the meantime, we'll be playing host to a number of Irma evacuees for a little while. Enjoy the weather through Sunday as the forecast sparkles with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. I encourage everyone to stay up to date on the latest changes with Irma. We'll have frequent and continuing coverage as new data becomes available. Real-time updates can be found on our Facebook/Twitter accounts and on wsfa.com, as well as video updates via our WSFA Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.