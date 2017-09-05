FIRST ALERT: Tropical storm watch expanded in AL as Irma moves northwest

The National Weather Service has expanded the Tropical Storm Watch area to include more counties in central Alabama. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Coosa, Elmore, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Pike, Russell and Tallapoosa counties until further notice.

A Tropical Storm Watch means Tropical storm wind conditions are possible in these counties within the next 48 hours. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect until further notice for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. This means tropical storm force winds between 39 to 73 MPH are expected within the next 36 hours.

The 1 a.m. Sunday update from the National Hurricane Center showed Irma went through rapid intensification and blossomed back into a category 4 hurricane with winds at 130 MPH. Despite the increasing wind shear and dry air nearby, Irma was able to grow as it approaches the Florida Keys.

Irma will continue to slowly move at a whopping 6 mph as it looks to glide northwest along the Florida Peninsula's west coast. Irma will leave north Florida and arrive in southwest Georgia as a strong-end category 1 hurricane Monday morning. This is where we'll truly begin to feel the impact of Irma.

All day we have been stating Irma's forecast trend has been leaning more towards the west, more towards the "worst case scenario" we laid out. The latest track shows a clear bend in Irma's path that could place its area of circulation just to the east of the Auburn-Opelika area Monday evening. Falling in line with our worst case scenario.

So what does this mean for Alabama? This means we need to prepare for a very windy and wet stretch beginning Sunday evening and lasting until Tuesday midday. Expect sustain winds ranging between 30 to 50 MPH and gusts ranging between 55 and 75 mph for areas east of I-65. Winds this powerful can lead to numerous power outages. For areas west of I-65, expect wind gusts in the 25-45 mph range could produce isolated power outages.

Rainfall amounts will be important to monitor as well. We could see totals ranging from 3 to 5 inches for areas east of I-65 and 1 to 3 inches for areas west of of the interstate. The good news is the weather will be perfect Sunday, so prepare now before Irma arrives in our backyard.

WHAT TO DO:

Pack an emergency kit, including cash, prescription medicines and three days' worth of food and water (for people and pets).

Trim and safely dispose of tree branches, which can fall during tropical storm/hurricane winds or become projectiles if left on the ground.

Secure rain gutters and downspouts, and clear clogged areas that could stop water from draining from your property.

Move bikes, trash cans, outdoor furniture, grills, tanks and building materials to a secure spot, either inside or tied down, as these can fly in high winds.

Remember to stay connected for future updates. Hurricanes are hard to predict, and the data we use to predict them changes frequently. So, it is very important to stay informed with the latest information.

We will be updating the WSFA First Alert Weather app with Irma videos throughout the weekend, and we'll have radar, satellite, the latest forecast track and more on the app and on WSFA.com. You can track Irma and other hurricanes in the Atlantic basin with your WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. Click here to find out how.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.