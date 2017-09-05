Alabamians continue to give to Hurricane Harvey victims

Alabamians continue to give to those hurting in southeast Texas from Hurricane Harvey.
Hundreds of people in the Alex City area donated relief supplies at the Winn Dixie all day Saturday. The Tallapoosa Ministerial Association and Wellborn Forest Products sponsored the relief drive.
Some of the items donated included bottled water, canned goods, and baby supplies. Those supplies will be trucked out Tuesday morning to a church and distributed in southeast Texas.
Rock Baptist Church in Coosa County also accepted donations on Saturday, Sept. 9, as well.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 90 Americans die every day after over dosing on opioidsMore >>
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 90 Americans die every day after over dosing on opioids.More >>
For those who have never had to worry about when, or where we will eat our next meal, it's hard to imagine what it feels like to be hungry.More >>
For those who have never had to worry about when, or where we will eat our next meal, it's hard to imagine what it feels like to be hungry.More >>
Another person has been charged with robbery after a chase that ended in a crash on Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery.More >>
Another person has been charged with robbery after a chase that ended in a crash on Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery.More >>