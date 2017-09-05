Alabamians continue to give to Hurricane Harvey victims

Alabamians continue to give to those hurting in southeast Texas from Hurricane Harvey.

Hundreds of people in the Alex City area donated relief supplies at the Winn Dixie all day Saturday. The Tallapoosa Ministerial Association and Wellborn Forest Products sponsored the relief drive.

Some of the items donated included bottled water, canned goods, and baby supplies. Those supplies will be trucked out Tuesday morning to a church and distributed in southeast Texas.

Rock Baptist Church in Coosa County also accepted donations on Saturday, Sept. 9, as well.

