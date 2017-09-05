Council on the opioid epidemic to host open meeting Tuesday

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 90 Americans die every day after over dosing on opioids.

In Alabama, the community is standing together to tackle the rise of overdose and addiction across the state with a newly founded council.

Established by Gov. Kay Ivey on Aug. 8, Executive Order 708 created the Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council with co chair members being Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Mental Health Lynn Beshear, Acting State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, and Attorney General Marshall.

Tuesday, Marshall will host an organizational meeting from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Attorneys' General's office in Montgomery to discuss the opioid epidemic.

The meeting is open to the public and visitors must check in through an intercom in the entrance area.

