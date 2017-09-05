Prattville Police searching for armed robbery suspect

The Prattville Police Department says it's investing an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning.

According to Chief Mark Thompson, around 1:20 a.m. in the Bama Lanes parking lot, a man approached a woman getting out of her Nissan Sentra with a gun. The suspect proceeded to take the victim's keys and then the vehicle.

Police say the suspect was last seen headed towards Interstate 65.

No Injuries were reported, according to Thompson.

If you have any information about this robbery or know who the suspect is, contact the Prattville Police Department.

