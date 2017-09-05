3rd suspect arrested in chase, crash in Montgomery

Another person has been charged with robbery after a chase that ended in a crash on Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, Daeireon Ladondre Whetstone, 19, is charged with robbery first degree.

Along with Whetstone, Ardaisha Sanders, 17, and Kinan Tellis, 18, have also been charged with robbery.

Duckett says the charges are related to the robbery of a person that happened prior to the police chase that ended in a crash near Traffic Operations Drive.

An investigation following the crash determined all three suspects had been involved in the robbery. Duckett says further investigations indicated the vehicle involved in the crash and robbery had been taken during a separate robbery which happened on Aug. 19.

Whetstone was taken into custody following his release from a local hospital on Sunday. He remains there under a $60,000 bond.

