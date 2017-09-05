Man found guilty in Maxwell AFB shooting case indicted in state court

Matthew Shashy, who was found guilty in federal court of impeding government operations for firing shots outside Maxwell Air Force Base, has been indicted in state court.

According to court documents, Shashy has been indicted on three counts of making a terrorist threat. His defense team has filed a motion to have the case dismissed.

The state’s charges are the result of an investigation that began in January when anti-government graffiti messages were found outside the police department, Maxwell Air Force Base and around the Capitol Building.

Shortly after the investigation into the messages began, Shashy was seen firing shots outside Maxwell AFB. Shashy was found guilty for the shooting in August on charges of impeding governmental operations.

Currently, Shashy is out on a $45,000 bond. He remains under house arrest until his sentencing in November.

