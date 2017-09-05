Auburn, Malzahn look ahead to Clemson in Week 2

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn recaps Week 1 and looks ahead to Clemson in Week 2. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn held his weekly press conference Tuesday. This week's matchup is a clash of the Tigers. Auburn travels to Clemson.

The last meeting was at Jordan Hare Stadium in 2016 for the season opener, Clemson took it 19-13.

"Playing the defending national champions. Playing on their home turf is one of the toughest places to play in college football," Malzahn admitted. "This will be a measuring stick to see where our team is at."

On RB Kerryon Johnson's injury in the opening game against Georgia Southern, "He did not play on Sunday, but we are hopeful," Malzahn explained, who did not get into the logistics of the diagnosis but repeated he was injured.

Auburn's top rusher last season, Kamryn Pettway, will return for Clemson after serving a one-game suspension.

On QB Jarrett Stidham's debut Malzahn said, "I thought he did a whole lot of good things. Biggest thing to me was that he got the experience. Biggest concern I had was the game experience. I thought he did a good job, he's extremely tough on himself, which is usually a sign of a really good quarterback, and I expect him to play even better this week."

Nine true freshmen played on Saturday and pleased the coach.

"I thought they played hard."

Saturday's game affirmed Malzahn's notion that the offensive line will be very good up front.

Malzahn cautioned they "must avoid negative plays vs. Clemson."

