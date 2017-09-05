AL leaders react to end of DACA program

Alabama leaders are starting to react to news that the Trump administration will end the Deferred Arrival for Childhood Arrival program, commonly referred to as DACA.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall

“I am proud that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions agreed with me that the DACA program is ‘an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the Executive Branch. Only Congress has the authority to make U.S. immigration law. “The Trump Administration’s action is a victory for the Constitution and the rule of law and it restores Congress’s rightful role in overseeing U.S. immigration policy. Only the Legislative Branch of the Federal government can decide whether programs like DACA should become immigration law. That question is now back in the hands of Congress.”

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-District 3)

“I applaud President Trump and Attorney General Sessions’ decision today to end the DACA program. Despite former President Obama’s reliance on executive orders to create unconstitutional immigrant amnesty programs, it is the Congress’ constitutional duty to write laws. Before considering any immigration reform, Congress should first pass legislation to fund the Border Wall. Only after securing the border, can Congress in good faith address immigration reform.”

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-District 4)

"Before we can pass legislation that deals with DACA, we must first address the underlying issue, which is our lack or border security."

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-District 7)

"I will fight to #ProtectDREAMers. The contributions they make each day to their communities are integral to our success as a country."

DACA was put into effect during President Barack Obama's administration. It allowed for a legal presence and work eligibility for hundreds of thousands of children brought to the United States illegally by their parents.

Alabama was one of 10 states to ask the Justice Department in June to end the program or face legal challenges to its constitutionality.

