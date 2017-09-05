10 items to have in your emergency preparedness kit

September is National Preparedness Month. The southeast is also closely watching the looming threat of Hurricane Irma.

This is a good time to make sure you are planning ahead and are prepared for a potential disaster.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, these are the 10 items to keep on hand at all times in case of a weather emergency:

Water- not only for drinking, but can also be used for cleaning purposes Food- a two week nonperishable food supply, which can include canned foods, granola or juice boxes Manual Can Opener- the power could go out at any time, rendering an electrical can opener useless Medications- both prescription and nonprescription medications should be stocked. Talk to your physician about the possibility of having medication samples in case of emergency First Aid Kit- should have basic amenities, such as bandages, face masks and a thermometer Flashlight- helpful when the power goes out, make sure to have batteries on hand as well Radio- battery powered radios are imperative when cable and smart phones are not an option Personal Care Items- soap, toothbrushes, diapers and sanitary napkins Clothing- extra coats and blankets Important Documents- State issued IDs, social security cards and bank account numbers, all of which can be stored on a USB

A printable emergency supply checklist is available on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.

