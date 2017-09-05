Montgomery County Board of Education to hold meetings at area sc - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery County Board of Education to hold meetings at area schools

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

In an effort to expand community involvement in local schools, the Montgomery County Board of Education says it will hold five of its normal board meetings at area schools.

According to the board, those five meetings will be held at the following locations beginning at 5 p.m.:

  • Sept. 28 at Park Crossing High School
  • Nov. 14 at Carver High School
  • Jan. 30 at Goodwyn Middle School
  • March 27 at Southlawn Elementary School
  • May 15 Lanier High School

Other meetings will also begin at 5 p.m. and are scheduled to take place at the Central Office Auditorium on the following dates:

  • Oct. 24
  • Dec. 5
  • Feb. 13
  • April 17
  • June 5
  • July 17

School officials say the meeting times, dates and locations could change. Additional meetings may also be necessary but this is the current schedule.

