Montgomery County Board of Education to hold meetings at area schools

In an effort to expand community involvement in local schools, the Montgomery County Board of Education says it will hold five of its normal board meetings at area schools.

According to the board, those five meetings will be held at the following locations beginning at 5 p.m.:

Sept. 28 at Park Crossing High School

Nov. 14 at Carver High School

Jan. 30 at Goodwyn Middle School

March 27 at Southlawn Elementary School

May 15 Lanier High School

Other meetings will also begin at 5 p.m. and are scheduled to take place at the Central Office Auditorium on the following dates:

Oct. 24

Dec. 5

Feb. 13

April 17

June 5

July 17

School officials say the meeting times, dates and locations could change. Additional meetings may also be necessary but this is the current schedule.

