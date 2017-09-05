Lanier JRTOC, parents collecting items for Harvey victims

A Montgomery High School JROTC program and their parents are working to collect items for Hurricane Harvey victims.

According to Montgomery Public Schools spokesperson Tom Salter, the Sidney Lanier Poets JRTOC and the Lanier Parents Center are collecting personal hygiene items for families displaced by Harvey.

Items they are looking to collect include:

Brushes

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Face Cloths

Soap

Hair Combs

Hair Brushes

Pampers

The school has set a goal of at least 1,000-gallon freezer bags filled with the personal toiletry items for some of the 6,000 displaced families in Texas. Salter says there are just over 1,000 students enrolled in the school.

Officials say any monetary donations should be made directly to the American Red Cross or the Salvation Army.

