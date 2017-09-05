2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff game to feature Tide, Miami

The Crimson Tide just won its first game of the 2017 season, but already there are plans being made for a game four years into the future. Tuesday, it was announced the Tide will take on Miami in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

The teams haven't played each other since the 1993 Sugar Bowl. Bama won that game 34-13. Making that game all the more historic, it snapped Miami's 29-game winning streak and hoisted the Tide to its first championship since 1979.

Alabama has dominated the all-time series against Miami in their 17 meetings, putting up wins in all but three games.

2021 will mark the Tide's seventh appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game and Miami's first. Through 2017, the Tide has a perfect 5-0 win rate in the game.

The teams will battle for The Old Leather Helmet Trophy, one of college football’s newest rivalry-style icons.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to open another season in Atlanta for the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Our team and our fans have always enjoyed playing in Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a fantastic competitive environment,” said Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban. “This event always has the feel of a bowl game and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl staff has made it a first-class event. We have a lot of respect for Coach Richt and the Miami program, and we look forward to a great game in 2021.”

“We are excited to kick off the 2021 season against Alabama in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Both teams have great tradition. We are looking forward to the battle,” said Miami Head Coach Mark Richt.

The date, time, and broadcast details for the game are yet to be finalized, but the Tide and Hurricanes will face each other in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

