Marriott at Grand National breaks ground on new spa

The Auburn Opelika Marriott Hotel and Conference Center at Grand National broke ground Tuesday on what will be a spa and multi-story facility.

The 20,000 square foot, three-story spa will feature a fitness and wellness center, nail salon, and massage parlor. The addition of the spa will upgrade the four diamond hotel to an exclusive group of resort properties.

"There are only 17 resort properties on the United States so we will be adding ourselves to a very elite list of folks with that resort property. With our tennis facility, our spa, the golf, the pools, everything will kind of culminate with that," says Marriott at Grand National director of Sales and Marketing, Brooke Kastner.

The Marriott at Grand National is also adding over 90 new hotel rooms to their property.

"We're doubling the size of the hotel, so we're currently going to be able to bring in more guests for our leisure activities," said Kastner. "For folks that are coming in, we do have a conference facility as well, so we have groups that come in, corporate groups, retreats, that sort of thing, and then the spa will bring even more of that so we imagine there will be a huge impact to the community as a whole to kind of see what the Auburn-Opelika area has to offer."

The addition of the spa is expected to be completed in the spring of 2018.

