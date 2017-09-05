Bama LB Hamilton earns SEC Defensive POTW honor

The SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor for Week 1 is going to a Crimson Tide senior. Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton earned the first conference award of his career for his performance in Saturday night's win over then-No. 3 ranked Florida State.

Hamilton led the defense in the Tide's 24-7 win. He had eight tackles, including a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack in the game.

The Tide put the brakes on FSU's offense, limiting it to just 40 yards on the ground and 250 total yards of offense for the entire game.

Bama's defense forced the Seminoles into six possessions of three plays or less and held their opponent to a meager 123 yards of total offense in their final 11 possessions of the game.

The one touchdown made by coach Jimbo Fisher's Noles helped Nick Saban's Tide continue the tradition of limiting opponent scores. In 16 of the last 31 games, Saban's players have refused to allow opposing teams to score more than 10 points.

The Seminoles’ lone touchdown marked the 16th time in the last 31 games that the Crimson Tide limited an opponent to 10 points or less.

