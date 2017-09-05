Family’s inspiring message on 20th anniversary of ‘atrocious’ murder

Ally Mills Dorrough grew up without her mother, but remembers her every day. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

(L to R) Andrew Mills (21 years old), Andy Mills (52 years old), Dan Dorrough, Ally Mills Dorrough (27 years old), and Hannah Mills (23 years old). (Source: Ally Mills Dorrough)

The rape and murder of Melissa Mills is one of the most heinous crimes ever in Montgomery, and 20 years later, her loved ones are keeping her memory alive as the killer gets ready to head back to court.

Under a new law, he could receive a different sentence and it’s something prosecutors and family members are fighting.

Ally Mills Dorrough turned 7 on the day her mother died. Ally and her two siblings were in the house when she was murdered. Ally remembers being startled awake and walking down the hallway to witness her mom take her last breaths. Ally recalls and cherishes her mother’s sweet and shy nature.

“She was one of the kindest people you would ever meet. She was just genuine and beautiful," Ally said.

At 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 20, 1997, at the Mills' home on Heustess Street in Capitol Heights, 17-year-old Renaldo Adams broke into a rear window.

He was a backyard neighbor to the Mills, but they did not know him. He hopped over the fence and entered the house with a mask pulled over his face. He was wearing gloves and had a 10.5 inch knife.

Andy Mills was asleep on the couch in the living room and heard the family's dog barking.

He woke up and went to see why the dog was barking and found himself being held at knife point by Adams who demanded money.

Mills told him he didn't have much on him and offered him what was in his wallet, which contained credit cards and $9 cash.

Adams wanted more money and went into the bedroom where Melissa “Missy” Mills, 33, was sleeping and woke her up. He held her at knife point and ordered Andy to go to an ATM. Andy tried to get Adams to go with him, but he refused.

While Andy was gone, Adams raped Mrs. Mills even though she told him she was four months pregnant. She was 5-foot-1, around 100 pounds.

Andy returned with $300 cash and Adams took it and placed it on the fireplace. He said that was still not enough and told Andy to go back to the ATM.

Again, Andy tried to get Adams to go with him, but he would not leave.

Andy went to the Winn Dixie on Mt. Meigs Road and called 911. Officers went with him to the house and as they approached the front door, Adams ran out the back door, leaving one of his shoes in the yard.

A paper boy saw him running and police chasing him and told officers where Adams was hiding. He was taken into custody near the Mills' house.

When police searched him, they found the bloody $9 Andy Mills gave him in the very beginning of the horrific ordeal.

The gloves, knife, and mask were also found with blood on them.

Back at the house, officers found Mrs. Mills badly wounded. She'd been stabbed six times, including a gaping slash of her throat. Blood was all over the bedroom where she was killed.

Her three children - ages, 7, 3, and 1 - were in the home but were not injured.

Adams, whose nickname is Renard, ended up giving investigators a video confession and admitted to everything.

During the interview, police learned that Mrs. Mills was dead and confirmed that she was pregnant and that was relayed to Adams, but he had no reaction. He then gave authorities his account of what happened.

He said that day, he got up and helped his mother's boyfriend with some stuff and then went back to sleep. When he got back up, he got dressed and grabbed the mask, gloves and knife, and jumped the fence into the Mills' yard. He went through a window and the dog started barking at him.

He was met by Mr. Mills who told him to take whatever he wanted, as long as he didn't harm his kids.

Mills tried to give him a computer to pawn and some jewelry but Adams said he declined.

He told the husband all he wanted was money and Mills offered him what was in his wallet. Mills told him he could get more money if he agreed to leave his wife and children alone.

Adams said he got Mrs. Mills up and took them both into the den. Mr. Mills offered to go to the ATM and left. While he was gone, Adams said he had sex with Mrs. Mills even though she told him she was pregnant.

Mr. Mills returned with money and Adams told him to go get more.

When he left, Adams says Mrs. Mills ran into the bedroom and he ran after her and stabbed her. He ran out the back door as he was being chased by police.

“This man broke into this family's home and raped the wife who was four months pregnant while children were in the home, eventually stabbed and killed her, made the husband go to ATMs and brutalized this poor lady. You could see that there was a struggle throughout the home. She was fighting for her life,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

Adams was convicted of four counts of capital murder for murdering Melissa "Missy" Mills during the course of a rape, robbery, and burglary, and for murdering Mills during the course of robbing her husband. He was also convicted of robbery in the first degree for robbing Andy Mills. A jury, by a vote of 10 to 2, recommended that Adams be sentenced to death for his capital murder convictions. The trial court accepted the jury's recommendation and sentenced Adams to death.

In 2005, the United States Supreme Court ruled that juvenile defendants could not receive the death penalty and Adams was re-sentenced to life without parole.

Then in 2012, in Miller v. Alabama, the United States Supreme Court ruled that juveniles could not be automatically sentenced to life without parole, mandating that a judge consider their immaturity and failure to appreciate risks and consequences.

Their most recent decision last year in Montgomery v. Louisiana made the 2012 ruling retroactive, meaning that every juvenile who was sentenced prior to 2012 has to be re-sentenced by a trial court and the trial court has to take into consideration the defendant's immaturity and failure to appreciate risks and consequences. Some inmates could receive a new sentence or possibly be eligible for parole.

Statewide, that meant dozens of cases required resentencing.

Sentences in nine Montgomery County murder cases came under review as a result of the ruling, including the Adams case.

The other murder cases impacted in Montgomery County involve Chase Johnathan Bishop, Billy Brinson, Antonio Flynn, Willie Gardner, William Knotts, Emanuel McWilliams, Delano Smith and Jimmy Williams Jr.

Five have been re-sentenced- Brinson, Gardner, McWilliams, Smith, and Flynn. The district attorney says the sentences were switched from life without parole to life in prison, making them eligible for parole.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey says the Adams case is the “poster child” for why the Miller ruling is a bad law and feels the court can't just make a blanket decision that impacts these cases and treats all of them the same. At 17 years old, Bailey said Adams was old enough to know what he was doing was very wrong.

“This is if not the worst, one of the worst cases that we have ever seen in the history of Montgomery. This was a very brutal, heinous, atrocious crime. It would be very, very awful if this man's sentence got reduced, if he was ever released from prison. When you look up the definition of evil, that is this man. He needs to die in prison,” Bailey added.

Adams is set to have a status hearing on Nov. 7 in front of Montgomery County Circuit Judge James Anderson.

“We're going to remind the judge about the facts of the case,” Bailey said. “It's not the same judge that tried the case.”

He expects Adams’ resentencing to occur around the first of the new year. The judge could give him life without the possibility of parole again, or grant a new life sentence in which he could be eligible for parole.

“The poor children and the husband have to relive this crime every day of their lives and the memory of their wife and mother. She had dreams for her kids and they were all living a great life together and on that morning, he took it and destroyed it,” Bailey added. “He was just 10-11 months shy of his 18th birthday. He's being given breaks because of that and that's not fair to this family or this community. This man should be on death row.”

After Missy's murder, Andy served as father and mother to Hannah, Andrew and Ally. His children say he sacrificed job opportunities, romantic relationships and much more to raise them the way their mom would have wanted.

Ally Mills Dorrough went on to graduate from BTW Magnet High School and then Auburn University. She now resides in Foley with her husband and two young children. Her family has followed Adams’ court case every step of the way through the years.

They just marked the 20th anniversary of the killing, which brought out a lot of emotions for all of them.

“It's been a really long road since that day in 1997. My family has gone through the unthinkable. We've gone through all the stages of grieving as the case has been brought up many times through the court process. It's been difficult to relive that time and time again,” Ally said. “It's affected all of us very differently. My dad lost the love of his life and his unborn fourth child. I would have a 19-year-old brother today.”

She says her parents were heroes that day, doing whatever they could in the face of unspeakable horror to protect their children. Adams had threatened to hurt them if Andy and Missy didn't do what he said.

As they wait for a court date to determine if Adams' sentencing will be changed to life with the option of parole, the Mills are hoping the gravity of his actions and nature of the case will be clear to the judge and that he will remain in prison forever.

“It's horrifying that the man who killed my mother and her unborn child could see life without being behind bars. The original sentence was reduced to life without parole and I feel like that at least is very fitting. I've forgiven him but that doesn't mean I've forgotten. It doesn't mean that he should be not be behind bars,” Ally stated. “It would be terrible for my family and for the other families to sit through parole hearing after hearing and have to relive it.”

She also shared a message other families of homicide victims.

“There is hope for restoration. There’s hope for being able to move forward and move on. We think about my mom every day. We remember her every day. It's difficult everyday but there's hope for tomorrow. There's hope for justice, whether it's here on earth or in heaven. He will be eternally judged in our case. I've chosen hope over hatred. I've chosen to move forward with my life and be joyful. I can be sad and still be joyful and not in the pits of despair,” she said.

