National Peanut Festival opens in Dothan Friday

Peanut Festival Season is underway in Dothan. The National Peanut Festival, the nation's largest peanut festival, is held each fall to honor local peanut farmers and to celebrate the harvest season.

Crews worked this week to put on the final touches before the festival opened Friday. One of the most expansive new additions to look forward to this year, a newly paved parking lot. This new addition adds about 3,800 paved parking spots to the 200-acre fairgrounds.

The festival will run until November 12th. Tickets are on sale right now at and you can find more information by clicking this link.

Peanut Festival President, Jason Rudd didn't have numbers yet for how many tickets have been sold so far but did say last year they had about 100,000 people attend the 2-weekend event and they expect similar numbers this year.

If you are looking to get the most bang for your buck, Rudd suggests getting a mega pass.

"The mega pass allows you to get gate admission into the fairgrounds and a ride armband. You can use it any night of your choice. Day or night. Anytime we're open for any one day. So, for 25 dollars you get in and get to ride all the rides," said Rudd.

If you don't want to get a mega pass, tickets are six dollars online and seven dollars at the gate. Parking is free.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

